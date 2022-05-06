Australian Vintage Ltd: Assistant Brand Manager - UK, Europe and North Americas

Australian Vintage Limited (AVL) is an ASX listed company and owner of the multi-award winning McGuigan, Tempus Two, Nepenthe and Barossa Valley Wine Company brands.

At AVL we believe in making the world a smaller place through sharing good times.

We are proud that our Buronga Hill Winery and Merbein Packaging Facility are 100% powered by wind and solar energy. Specifically, 30% coming from solar panels on site at the Buronga Hill winery and the balance coming from offsite wind and solar parks through our partner Flow Power. And this is just the start of our sustainability journey!

About the role:

Full time, permanant

Competitive benefits offering, including 26 weeks of paid primary carer parental leave

Flexible work environment - for us this means 40% of time in the office and 60% of time at home

Multi-region opportunity

An exciting opportunity to work in the Wine category, as part of a global team with market leading brands McGuigan and Tempus Two. We are proud that McGuigan is the biggest brand in terms of volume across UK grocery, AND the No.1 still non-alcoholic branded wine! Not be outshined, Tempus Two is the fastest growing wine brand in the UK top 50.

The Assistant Brand Manager will join a dynamic, fun, high performing team, where they will be a trusted brand guardian, empowered to own and lead projects and supported with coaching and development.

Reporting to the Brand Manager – McGuigan UK, Europe and North America your primary duties will include:

Support the Brand Manager in the development and implementation of the annual brand plans

Confidently brief agencies and partners on specific projects and marketing initiatives as required.

Establish and track brands performance against commercial and marketing KPIs – volume; revenue; gross margin contribution; market share; brand awareness.

Execute marketing strategy across product portfolio mix ensuring appropriate relationship with external agencies as required.

Support product release schedule across the portfolio including internal sign off procedures i.e PDA process, product scheduling, final label, carton & closure sign-off.

Support Brand Manager in analysis of category data to identify opportunities; trends & competitor performance.

Support with launch plans and market development for North America and Europe markets.

Digital approach, supporting on social media and leading on brand and customer website requirements

Brilliant Basics: ensure the brands always turn up in the right way at all times, i.e. latest product information, tasting notes, bottle imagery, logos etc.

We are looking for:

A people person: Someone with exceptional communication skills with a proven track record for developing relationships.

Someone with exceptional communication skills with a proven track record for developing relationships. Marketing expertise: The successful candidate will have minimum 2 years’ experience in a marketing role and the ability to demonstrate a clear understanding of basic marketing principles.

The successful candidate will have minimum 2 years’ experience in a marketing role and the ability to demonstrate a clear understanding of basic marketing principles. A creative and commercial thinker: We are looking for someone who enjoys tackling both sides of a marketing brief. This person brings a creative flair but is also comfortable digging into the data and demonstrates strong commercial acumen.

We are looking for someone who enjoys tackling both sides of a marketing brief. This person brings a creative flair but is also comfortable digging into the data and demonstrates strong commercial acumen. Attention to detail: We are looking for someone who is highly organised, with a keen eye for detail and maintaining high standards.

We are looking for someone who is highly organised, with a keen eye for detail and maintaining high standards. Industry knowledge: Previous experience in FMCG, Drinks or Wine is preferred. You will have a genuine passion for consumer trends and possess a curiosity to understand what drives consumer behaviour.

Previous experience in FMCG, Drinks or Wine is preferred. You will have a genuine passion for consumer trends and possess a curiosity to understand what drives consumer behaviour. Qualifications: Degree in Business (Marketing) or related discipline

AVL Benefits:

Primary carer parental leave offering 26 weeks paid leave

Secondary carers parental leave offering 4 weeks paid leave

Life insurance

Bupa Health Insurance

Mental health and wellbeing training and support

Annual wine allowance, wine education and tastings

Options to purchase additional annual leave

Sabbaticals and career breaks

Continuation of pension while on paid and unpaid parental leave

To apply please visit our careers website - http://careers.australianvintage.com.au/

Applications close: May 20th 2022

To learn more about Australian Vintage, please visit our website at: https://www.australianvintage.com.au/