MASILVA – PREMIUM CORK PRODUCER AT THE CUTTING EDGE OF TECHNOLOGICAL ACHIEVEMENTS

Over the last 50 years, MASILVA has established itself as a premium cork producer and an industry technology leader in the cork cleaning processes, specially focused on eliminating TCA. With several major awards, MASILVA’s recognition was achieved on a global scale, highlighting its proprietary technologies into a successful state-of-art.

A fully verticalized production process, the individualized TCA screening technology for natural cork stoppers - ONEBYONE® - and the SARA ADVANCED® system, a technology that uses thermodynamic combination to deliver a sensory uniformity to all our natural cork range, achieving effectiveness levels of 99,66%.

In addition to these accomplishments, MASILVA set up NEOTECH®, focused on eradicating TCA from cork granules for technical corks. A new investment of over 7 million euros in technology and capacity expansion for technical corks which will increase annual production capacity to 400M micro agglomerated cork stoppers throughout 2021. To support this production capacity, an additional 6,000 sqm expansion of its technical cork production unit is now reaching its final stage of construction.

NEOTECH® - Key Features

All granules come from carefully selected raw materials, at the also newly expanded raw material centre - 100 000 sqm - located in the heart of Alentejo, in Alter do Chão.

This granulate is treated with fluidised bed technology for molecular interaction with the gaseous substance:

The gaseous flow goes through and involves each cork particle in perfect uniformity, thus creating conditions for rapid mixing, turbulence, and sterilization.

Highly optimized TCA removal to ND levels.

No mechanical intervention:

The granules are transported through a process of vibration.

The natural elastic memory of the granules is preserved.

Consistency of the granules through treatment:

Homogenous efficiency in all cork granule sizes.

The consistency and natural appearance of the granules is preserved without cellular structure destruction.

Ecological and sustainable:

No chemical solvents.

Use of controlled pressure and steam.

NEOTECH® Advantages

Elimination of granule layering. Greater consistency in the performance of the natural features of the cork.

Improved physical properties of the granules.

Supported with cutting edge quality control requirements, NEOTECH® is a technology fitted to answer winemakers’ expectations. The moto for the NEO® corks will be “a cork stopper tailor made to fit your wine”. With different OTR (Oxygen Transfer Rates) available and non-detectable TCA guarantees, MASILVA has once again listed its performance within premium levels of customer needs and services.

“The NEOTECH® system was developed as an answer to the market demand and tendencies, demonstrating our ambition pursuing perfection, by obtaining neutrality and TCA eradication, in all range of MASILVA’s products portfolio. The world is facing difficult times, but our aim maintains the same, having the determination of guaranteeing state-of-art technologies to our customers”.

José Silva (CEO)

ABOUT MASILVA: MASILVA is a premium cork producer, founded in 1972 by its actual executive president, Manuel Alves da Silva, being located in the heart of the cork industry, in Santa Maria da Feira. The core business of the group is the manufacturing premium natural and technical cork stoppers to supply the global wine industry. With a solid financial structure, the continuous investment in innovation and technology, and a with customer oriented policy, MASILVA has become a synonym of excellence in the cork business. In 2021 MASILVA had sales in more than 5 000 customers, in a range of 40 countries around the world. The group has 4 production units in Portugal and 7 finishing units abroad (Portugal, Spain, France, China, Australia, EUA, Chile and Brazil), having in its structures more than 390 collaborators worldwide.

