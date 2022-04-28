Subscriber login Close [x]
Portman Group offers marketing training for smaller producers and start-ups

By Andrew Catchpole
Published:  28 April, 2022

The Portman Group has launched a new online training programme on responsible marketing specifically for smaller producers and start-ups.

The industry self-regulatory body, which oversees alcohol social responsibility and polices alcohol marketing, has tailored the free course for business with a turnover of £2.5m or less, to help such producers understand how to market alcohol responsibly.

This new training package is “specifically aimed at helping the craft community to better understand and implement the Code of Practice on Naming, Packaging and Promotion of alcoholic drinks”, according to The Portman Group.

Now in its 25th year, The Portman Group Code has for 20 years been supported by training that aims to provide the latest on best practice, alcohol marketing regulation and how to market alcohol in an imaginative but socially responsible way.

Additionally, the body has also revised and updated its Continuing Professional Development (CPD) accredited courses, offering three options for those whose work relates to the alcohol industry.

The CPD courses cover Code Training, Refresher Training and Bespoke Alcohol Regulation Training, coming in at £50 for a refresher course and £150 per person for bespoke training.

“We are delighted to have created a new training programme that is accessible and affordable that supports small producers along with an enhanced range of good value CPD courses,” said Matt Lambert, CEO of the Portman Group.

“With over 25 years of experience in regulating the marketing for alcoholic drinks in the UK, we are confident that our training options will help producers to promote their products creatively and responsibly.”

The Portman Group was formed in 1989 and is the alcohol industry regulator and social responsibility body. It has over 150 Code signatories from producers, retailers and membership bodies.

For more information, visit The Portman Group here.






Fine wine leads the way for Jascots

