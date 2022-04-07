Subscriber login Close [x]
New UK campaign for 2022 for Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore DOCG

By James Bayley
Published:  07 April, 2022

The Consorzio of Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore is continuing its investment in the UK market with a new activity programme for 2022, managed by Swirl Wine Group.

In its fifth year, the campaign is aiming to differentiate the Prosecco from the Conegliano Valdobbiadene region by showcasing its ‘unique terroir and landscape’ through a series of trade and consumer activities which, it is hoped, will help to cement their premium positioning. 

The UK became the top export market for Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore DOCG in 2019.

The Consorzio will have a stand at Vinitaly (Hall 8 – i2 i3) this April, where they will present masterclasses and a Tasting Bar to highlight an extensive range of 200 wines from the region, including Rive – the top examples of the denomination’s different terroirs and terroir zones.

This year will also see the return of incoming trips for trade, press and educators, which had been transformed into virtual trips during the pandemic.

The Consorzio will also be continuing its partnership with Eataly, the gourmet Italian superstore in Bishopsgate, where over 50 different Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore are listed.

In an extension of the campaign, the Consorzio will be targeting consumers via a partnership with IF Opera, the opera company which seeks to make opera more accessible and provides a platform for new talent. The performances take place at the beautiful Belcombe Court near Bradford-on-Avon in Wiltshire. IF Opera’s supporters will be able to enjoy some of the DOCG wines in the Patrons Bar, and there will be a series of mini-masterclasses hosted by Sarah Abbott MW for opera-goers before performances.

The arrival of Professor Diego Tomasi as the Consorzio’s director in November last year sees a new collaboration with educational institutions, starting with a lecture for wine students and alumni at Plumpton College.



 

Gin and still wine lose momentum in post...

