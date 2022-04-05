Subscriber login Close [x]
Sixth-generation family pays tribute to rich legacy with launch of Corryton Burge wines

By James Bayley
Published:  05 April, 2022

Awin Barratt Siegel Wine Agencies (ABS) has become the exclusive UK agents for Corryton Burge. 

A family name synonymous with the Barossa Valley, the sixth-generation winemakers Trent and Amelia Burge are unveiling a commemorative collection of quality red and white wines to mark the occasion and celebrate their legacy. 

The Corryton Burge wines are named after the historical family property, Corryton Park Homestead.

After leaving school, winemaker Trent joined the family business two decades ago and has learned the trade from the ground up.

Amelia has valuable experience inside and outside the family business, working in brand development and marketing. 

Together they have created Corryton Burge with a band of loyal friends and colleagues.

ABS will be importing the tiered range comprising three entry-level single varietal wines from South Australia (Chardonnay, Shiraz, Cabernet Sauvignon). The Kith range honours the extended family, those friends who are inseparable from the Corryton Burge history and future. 

The wines include Corryton Burge Eden Valley Riesling, Corryton Burge Adelaide Hills Pinot Gris and Corryton Burge Barossa Shiraz. 

The premium Kin range celebrates the family roots, both in the Barossa and other regions dear to the family's heart.

Michael Awin, managing partner of ABS Wine Agencies, said: “The roots of ABS lie in Australia. With so many of the founding families of Australian wine no longer being involved in their estates, we are so pleased that Trent and Amelia Burge are firmly in the centre of things and working to make Corryton Burge a success. 

Trent Burge from Corryton Burge added: “When you pick up a bottle of Corryton Burge, you can be sure we’ve done more than just made a great wine…we’ve respected our family legacy and put our heart and soul into this exciting new chapter.”

The Corryton Burge wines will be available to taste at the Australia Day Tasting on the ABS table on 7 April.




 

