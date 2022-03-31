Australian Vintage Ltd: Insight Analyst

Australian Vintage Limited (AVL) is an ASX listed company and owner of the multi-award winning McGuigan, Tempus Two, Nepenthe and Barossa Valley Wine Company brands.

At AVL we believe in making the world a smaller place through sharing good times.

We are proud that our Buronga Hill Winery and Merbein Packaging Facility are 100% powered by wind and solar energy. Specifically, 30% coming from solar panels on site at the Buronga Hill winery and the balance coming from offsite wind and solar parks through our partner Flow Power. And this is just the start of our sustainability journey!

Values driven culture and flexible work environment

Competitive benefits offering, including 26 weeks of paid primary carer parental leave

Global, ASX listed wine business

About the role:

This newly created role will deliver key category and market insights to the UK, Europe, Americas Marketing and Sales teams. The successful applicant will have exemplary Microsoft excel skills and the ability to work with large data sets to deliver weekly, monthly and quarterly reporting to help ensure AVL puts the customer at the heart of all decisions.

If you are someone from an agency background looking to make the jump supplier side, we’d love to hear from you! Maybe you’re already supplier side and you’re looking for a step-change in industry? Or perhaps you are someone with a traditional finance background looking for an opportunity to move into a more category and commercial focused role? Either way, we’d love to hear from you!

Reporting to the Senior Category Manager - UK, Europe, Americas your primary duties will include:

Prepare, analyse, and interpret data from multiple sources to turn it into actionable insight

Responsible for delivery of weekly, monthly, and quarterly internal / external reports

Build reports that incorporate multiple data sources (including Nielsen, Kantar, dh, IRI, Netcar360) in Excel / Power BI

Supporting on the range review process, turning big data sets into actionable insights that help unlock distribution gains across our key brands

Monitoring competitors and market activity in store and reporting back to the team

Add insight to the analysis of data, to provide meaningful and accurate opportunities to drive growth

Work closely with the Senior Category Manager, Marketing, and Sales team to embed data into internal and external processes

Knowledgeable of the consumer market in the UK

On the job learning opportunities:

Adapt and improve internal and external reporting to better understand performance and the consumer based on business needs

Providing brand campaign, activation, promotional and NPD analysis

Pro-actively monitor and share internal and external research, data, and trends to identify opportunities for our brands and the category

Build positive relationships with key stakeholders including retailers and data agencies

Understanding and experience of key data sets (Nielsen, Kantar, JDE, dh, Nectar360, IRI etc…)

We are looking for:

Microsoft Office suite experience: Particularly, excellent excel proficiency.

Large data experience: This person will be comfortable manipulating large data sets and producing high-quality reports from a variety of data sources.

Drive: As our Category and Insights function continues to grow, we are looking for someone with the hunger to learn and ambition to grow with us.

Strong communication skills: As someone who will work cross-functionally in the business, we are looking for someone who is excited to translate numerical insights to stories and messages to non-financial stakeholders.

Attention to detail: A keen eye for detail is essential.

AVL Benefits:

Primary carer parental leave offering 26 weeks paid leave

Secondary carers parental leave offering 4 weeks paid leave

Life insurance

Bupa Health Insurance

Mental health and wellbeing training and support

Annual wine allowance

Options to purchase additional annual leave

Sabbaticals and career breaks

Continuation of pension while on paid and unpaid parental leave

To apply please visit our careers website - http://careers.australianvintage.com.au/

Applications close: April 15th 2022

To learn more about Australian Vintage, please visit our website at: https://www.australianvintage.com.au/