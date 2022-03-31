Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here

    Australian Vintage Ltd: Insight Analyst

    Published:  31 March, 2022

    Australian Vintage Limited (AVL) is an ASX listed company and owner of the multi-award winning McGuigan, Tempus Two, Nepenthe and Barossa Valley Wine Company brands.

    At AVL we believe in making the world a smaller place through sharing good times.

    We are proud that our Buronga Hill Winery and Merbein Packaging Facility are 100% powered by wind and solar energy. Specifically, 30% coming from solar panels on site at the Buronga Hill winery and the balance coming from offsite wind and solar parks through our partner Flow Power. And this is just the start of our sustainability journey!

    • Values driven culture and flexible work environment
    • Competitive benefits offering, including 26 weeks of paid primary carer parental leave
    • Global, ASX listed wine business

    About the role:

    This newly created role will deliver key category and market insights to the UK, Europe, Americas Marketing and Sales teams. The successful applicant will have exemplary Microsoft excel skills and the ability to work with large data sets to deliver weekly, monthly and quarterly reporting to help ensure AVL puts the customer at the heart of all decisions. 

    If you are someone from an agency background looking to make the jump supplier side, we’d love to hear from you! Maybe you’re already supplier side and you’re looking for a step-change in industry? Or perhaps you are someone with a traditional finance background looking for an opportunity to move into a more category and commercial focused role? Either way, we’d love to hear from you!

    Reporting to the Senior Category Manager - UK, Europe, Americas your primary duties will include:

    • Prepare, analyse, and interpret data from multiple sources to turn it into actionable insight
    • Responsible for delivery of weekly, monthly, and quarterly internal / external reports
    • Build reports that incorporate multiple data sources (including Nielsen, Kantar, dh, IRI, Netcar360) in Excel / Power BI
    • Supporting on the range review process, turning big data sets into actionable insights that help unlock distribution gains across our key brands
    • Monitoring competitors and market activity in store and reporting back to the team
    • Add insight to the analysis of data, to provide meaningful and accurate opportunities to drive growth
    • Work closely with the Senior Category Manager, Marketing, and Sales team to embed data into internal and external processes
    • Knowledgeable of the consumer market in the UK

    On the job learning opportunities:

    • Adapt and improve internal and external reporting to better understand performance and the consumer based on business needs
    • Providing brand campaign, activation, promotional and NPD analysis
    • Pro-actively monitor and share internal and external research, data, and trends to identify opportunities for our brands and the category
    • Build positive relationships with key stakeholders including retailers and data agencies
    • Understanding and experience of key data sets (Nielsen, Kantar, JDE, dh, Nectar360, IRI etc…)

    We are looking for:

    • Microsoft Office suite experience: Particularly, excellent excel proficiency.
    • Large data experience: This person will be comfortable manipulating large data sets and producing high-quality reports from a variety of data sources.
    • Drive: As our Category and Insights function continues to grow, we are looking for someone with the hunger to learn and ambition to grow with us.
    • Strong communication skills: As someone who will work cross-functionally in the business, we are looking for someone who is excited to translate numerical insights to stories and messages to non-financial stakeholders.
    • Attention to detail: A keen eye for detail is essential.

    AVL Benefits: 

    • Primary carer parental leave offering 26 weeks paid leave
    • Secondary carers parental leave offering 4 weeks paid leave
    • Life insurance
    • Bupa Health Insurance
    • Mental health and wellbeing training and support
    • Annual wine allowance
    • Options to purchase additional annual leave
    • Sabbaticals and career breaks
    • Continuation of pension while on paid and unpaid parental leave

    To apply please visit our careers website - http://careers.australianvintage.com.au/

    Applications close: April 15th 2022

     

    To learn more about Australian Vintage, please visit our website at: https://www.australianvintage.com.au/  

    Other articles of interest

    Search

    Harpers Newsletters

    Most read articles

    Soapbox: Rum colonisation has to stop

    Depleted yields create ‘tension’ followi...

    Portuguese wine is perfectly poised for...

    Glass bottles to be excluded from DRS in...

    Inaugural California List launched in Lo...

    Concha y Toro goes after greater share o...

    Digital Editions

    Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
    Harpers Wine and Spirit

    Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

    Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
    Wine Stars Awards

    Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

    You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
    Supplements and Special Reports

    You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

    Twitter

    Blogs 

    The Comfort of Another Round

    Long Read: Daring to dream of a Golden Era of hospitality

    South Africa's high hopes

    Blogs »

    Past stories »

    Jobs 

    ...

    Australian Vintage Ltd: Insight Analyst

    ...

    Alliance Wine: National Account Manager (Off trade)

    ...

    Porte Noire: Business Development & Sales Manager

    ...

    Hispamerchants Ltd: Sales Manager

    Jobs »
    About us
    Contact us
    Advertise With Us
    About this website
    Your Account
    Agile Publications
    © Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
    56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
    Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95