Harpers teams up with Loire Valley for indies promotion

By James Bayley

Loire Valley Wines is again running its popular independent wine merchant promotion this Spring/Summer.

The promotional body is inviting UK merchants to join in with activities of their devising, supported by POS, maps, aprons, waiters, corkscrews and more. The activity can run at any time during the May to July period.

The activity is to be supported by a host of Loire appellations, running the gamut from Muscadet to Vouvray, Cremant de Loire and St Nicholas de Bourgueil, plus many other celebrated AOC.

This year, the best promotion will be rewarded with a trip for two to the Loire Valley, and of course, the winner will be featured in a full write up in Harpers Wine & Spirit magazine.

For those keen to take part, all we’ll be asking in return is some fantastic images of your promotion and the completion of a feedback questionnaire to be submitted promptly post promotion.

Places are limited, and we expect demand to be high, so please complete the short registration form here.

