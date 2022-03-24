Alliance Wine: National Account Manager (Off trade)

Alliance was founded in 1984 in Beith, Ayrshire, Scotland. From these rural beginnings we have grown to become one of the leading suppliers to the on trade, independent and national off trade in both the UK and internationally. We remain independently owned and run with all the shareholders working in the business.
Role: National Account Manager (off trade)
Reporting to: Head of National Accounts
Hours: Fulltime, permanent contract.
Location: We have offices in Ayrshire and London but are open minded about your location.
Salary: Competitive salary commensurate with experience.
National Accounts continues to perform strongly and we now trade across most major multiple grocers, specialist wine retailers, wine clubs and cash and carry. We are looking to strengthen the team with an off trade National Account Manager who will have a strong focus on Aldi but with responsibilities across other key accounts with whom you’ll have strong existing relationships.
Key Responsibilities:
Key requirements
Additional Skills
To apply for this position please send your CV to iain.thurgar@alliancewine.com by close of business 8th April.
No Agencies.