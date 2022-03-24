Subscriber login Close [x]
    Alliance Wine: National Account Manager (Off trade)

    Published:  24 March, 2022

    Alliance was founded in 1984 in Beith, Ayrshire, Scotland. From these rural beginnings we have grown to become one of the leading suppliers to the on trade, independent and national off trade in both the UK and internationally. We remain independently owned and run with all the shareholders working in the business.

    Role: National Account Manager (off trade)

    Reporting to: Head of National Accounts

    Hours: Fulltime, permanent contract.

    Location: We have offices in Ayrshire and London but are open minded about your location.

    Salary: Competitive salary commensurate with experience.

    National Accounts continues to perform strongly and we now trade across most major multiple grocers, specialist wine retailers, wine clubs and cash and carry. We are looking to strengthen the team with an off trade National Account Manager who will have a strong focus on Aldi but with responsibilities across other key accounts with whom you’ll have strong existing relationships.

    Key Responsibilities:

    • Provide outstanding service to your customers  
    • Maintain strong relationships with all relevant team members within your customer base
    • Deliver on sales and margin targets
    • Work across our business: Buying, Customer Service, Technical and Finance to ensure all projects are delivered to a high standard
    • Understand customer operational systems
    • Manage tender processes  
    • Manage JBP process
    • Ensure all relevant information and data for the account is communicated internally

    Key requirements

    • Experienced national account manager
    • Strong wine knowledge (e.g WSET Diploma)
    • Ability to work independently within a defined framework
    • Methodical and meticulous
    • Able to challenge and change process to improve efficiency and customer experience
    • Entrepreneurial attitude to sales, self-motivated and tenacious.
    • Travel to suppliers and our offices as required

    Additional Skills

    • Desire to continue to learn and develop
    • Contribute to the wider success of Alliance Wine by sharing knowledge and supporting colleagues

    To apply for this position please send your CV to iain.thurgar@alliancewine.com  by close of business 8th April.
    No Agencies.

