Hispamerchants Ltd: Sales Manager

Hispamerchants is the UK’s leading specialist in Argentinian wines. We represent the most prestigious family-owned wineries from Argentina, Chile, Uruguay and Spain in the UK with more than 18 years’ experience in the trade. We are a devote, enthusiastic and dynamic team and as a result of our continuous expansion we are looking to recruit a sales manager for our team.
Overview
HISPAMERCHANTS LTD is looking for a keen and proactive Sales Manager that is eager to join and grow the commercial department of the company. This is a sales role as opposed to an account management position with the primary focus on business development and procurement of new customers. You will be a key member of the sales team, working both strategically and in a hands-on capacity towards the company’s growth goals for the next 5 years The right candidate will be dedicated to achieving high levels of success that push forward both sales and brands presence. As a key member of the sales team, you will deliver business growth and maximize revenue and profit. You must have strong industry connections, excellent presentation skills and the ability to develop long standing commercial partnerships. Our focus of expansion is in the Independent Retail sector, and Regional Wholesalers for our Agency portfolio.
The successful person must be savvy and tuned into where the opportunities are and will be acutely aware of premium markets and forward thinking in the placement of product through new channels to consumer. Fluent in communication, you will be quick to react to customers with a proactive attitude and the ability to provide regular feedback to the rest of the team.
From day one, you will be co-responsible for creating and delivering a sales strategy that incorporates both our On and Off Trade channels with defined sales, margin & profit targets. The 5-year strategy plan for HispaMerchants will require you to be involved in recruiting and managing a growing sales team from year 3 onwards. This will be subject to achieving the Year 1 & 2 objective of consolidating your own customer base.
Responsibilities
Qualifications
Our Proposal
Please apply via email with CV attached to Neil Keeling: neil@hispamerchants.com