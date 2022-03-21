Hispamerchants Ltd: Sales Manager

Hispamerchants is the UK’s leading specialist in Argentinian wines. We represent the most prestigious family-owned wineries from Argentina, Chile, Uruguay and Spain in the UK with more than 18 years’ experience in the trade. We are a devote, enthusiastic and dynamic team and as a result of our continuous expansion we are looking to recruit a sales manager for our team.

Overview

HISPAMERCHANTS LTD is looking for a keen and proactive Sales Manager that is eager to join and grow the commercial department of the company. This is a sales role as opposed to an account management position with the primary focus on business development and procurement of new customers. You will be a key member of the sales team, working both strategically and in a hands-on capacity towards the company’s growth goals for the next 5 years The right candidate will be dedicated to achieving high levels of success that push forward both sales and brands presence. As a key member of the sales team, you will deliver business growth and maximize revenue and profit. You must have strong industry connections, excellent presentation skills and the ability to develop long standing commercial partnerships. Our focus of expansion is in the Independent Retail sector, and Regional Wholesalers for our Agency portfolio.

The successful person must be savvy and tuned into where the opportunities are and will be acutely aware of premium markets and forward thinking in the placement of product through new channels to consumer. Fluent in communication, you will be quick to react to customers with a proactive attitude and the ability to provide regular feedback to the rest of the team.

From day one, you will be co-responsible for creating and delivering a sales strategy that incorporates both our On and Off Trade channels with defined sales, margin & profit targets. The 5-year strategy plan for HispaMerchants will require you to be involved in recruiting and managing a growing sales team from year 3 onwards. This will be subject to achieving the Year 1 & 2 objective of consolidating your own customer base.

Responsibilities

Create the overarching sales strategy and sales team processes in conjunction with the Managing Director and Commercial Director. Effectively reporting to them on a weekly basis (Progress / Pipeline / P+L).

Achieve the monthly sales, margin, new customers and active customers targets.

Demonstrate confidence in identifying and pitching to new customers.

Ensuring and maintaining good relationships with your customer base and looking for expansion opportunities.

Organize a regular and continuous schedule of Staff Training Sessions and Wine Masterclasses with customers

Provide input into future products (NPD) and present these to relevant customers/consumers to gauge interest.

Coordinate marketing support activities with customers: marketing material, winemaker visits, events, etc.

Liaise with Operations with reference to order deadlines and ensure the whole business is up-to-speed on coordinating orders.

From year 3 onwards: Recruit and train new sales executives.

Organize bi-annual trips to Argentina with customers

Qualifications

Sales experience in the drinks business.

A consistent track record of exceeding targets in a new business environment.

Innovative and creative approach to building proposals and attracting sales.

Excellent commercial awareness with a strong background & network.

Ambitious and self-motivated.

Assertive, persuasive, resilient and dedicated.

Exceptional verbal presentation and written communication skills.

Team player with strong team building skills.

Ability to understand and speak Spanish is not essential but would be an advantage.

WSET an advantage.

Our Proposal

Basic salary: Competitive and dependent on the selected candidate’s experience and skills

Commissions: The position will reward the successful Sales Manager with a high level of commissions, incentivizing sales growth, and healthy margins.

Company Laptop

Mobile phone & Sales Expenses.

Please apply via email with CV attached to Neil Keeling: neil@hispamerchants.com