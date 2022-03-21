Porte Noire: Business Development & Sales Manager

This is an exciting opportunity for an experienced Business Development & Sales Manager to play an integral role in driving the strategy, planning, and execution of all distribution activities, and helping build Porte Noire wine & champagne brand and vision, within the fine wine and champagne market.

Responsibilities include overall strategy, marketing, sales, and commercial management worldwide, developing Distributor relationships and business across the on-trade retail markets as well as exploring opportunities in new business channels.

The successful candidate will be extremely well connected in the business, in particular UK on-trade, and have experience working for or with a major UK distributor, be a great relationship builder, self-starter, well organised, and is someone who can make things happen.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

STRATEGIC

Develop and implement an effective 'route to market' brand and sales strategy, detailing all aspects of the growth plan for the Porte Noire Wine & Champagne business, across all channels/markets, worldwide that aligns with the company’s long-term goals of improving brand value and positioning itself as a market leader

Develop a prospect pipeline demonstrating a clear plan to identify, target, win and drive new business for the achievement of distribution and sales targets and overall profits for the company, whilst simultaneously managing costs and budgets

Identify which accounts and sales opportunities are the most profitable whilst monitoring the costs associated with obtaining and sustaining an account.

MARKETING

Develop, align and deliver on the annual marketing plan for all markets, reviewing and updating on a quarterly basis

Proactively manage sales and on-trade marketing performance within budgetary guidelines

Identify opportunities to create advertising campaigns to build brand awareness

Research, analyse and utilise all sources of information, including market trends, competitor pricing and key dynamics, providing regular market forecasting, performance and insights for brand improvement in addition to new product development

Develop marketing and product information to enable prospective and current customers to fully understand the intrinsic value of the Porte Noire Wine & Champagne offering

Develop compelling and persuasive pitches to attract new customers and encourage existing customers to purchase more stock

SALES & DISTRIBUTION

Identify new sales opportunities for Porte Noire Wine & Champagne within the fine wine and champagne industry

Drive sales across all routes to market, to include on-trade businesses - Restaurants, Bars, Hotels in addition to securing new and prestigious on-trade listings

Deliver the commercial outcomes of the annual marketing plans i.e volume, revenue, distribution, and contribution targets

Proactively manage the business relationship with all our Distributors to ensure optimal the outcome for all parties, and ensure good stock management and above all excellent customer service

Identify and develop new business opportunities to grow the net account base

Work at all levels of the chain to build and establish sales and distribution, managing the account base using CRM technology

Conduct quarterly reviews of sales forecasts and continuously monitor and analyse the results for key accounts, generating quarterly sales reporting and review process with management and our Distributors and creating appropriate action plans, as required

Produce monthly reporting on performance against plan by range, sales out (depletions) and key activity

Ensure accurate and timely payment of invoices by Distributors

PROMOTIONS

Act as the Porte Noire Wine & Champagne Brand Ambassador, worldwide.

Promote and update clients and Distributors on new product launches in a way that maximises exposure for the brand.

Organise promotional events to include advertising campaigns, wine award entries, trade events, exhibitions, targeting and taste testing sessions with the aim of encouraging increased sales

Develop appropriate and market specific sales support materials, and communicate 'best practice' across Distributors

Review and analyse post promotional/marketing activity conducted by the Distributors and work proactively with them to maximise opportunities

SKILLS & EXPERIENCE

Significant and proven sales record and on-trade business experience working in a similar role with major premium FMCG brands within the fine wine market, ideally worldwide

A business, MBA, sales or marketing degree or equivalent such as a relevant beverage industry qualification

Possesses:

An accomplished working knowledge of the fine wine and champagne market to enable the identification of new sales opportunities and to drive sales

An in-depth knowledge and passion of the fine wine and champagne market, including brand execution, on-trade marketing, pricing, category development and customer demographics

Strong account management, sales development experience

A proven track record in delivering growth and exceeding sales targets

Strong business acumen, commercial awareness, negotiation and closing skills and analytical skills

Very strong communication skills, both written and verbal

A high level of drive for success and a true ‘spark’ to achieve exceptional results, together with strong interpersonal, influencing and networking skills

Sales report writing and presentation experience and building beneficial business plans

Must:

Experience of developing and implementing business processes and channel plan strategy would be essential

Understand sales trends in the market and how the wineries current products are performing, given those trends, along with a proven track record in selling within the fine wine industry and on-trade businesses

Understands the value of building a portfolio and the concept of the right product for the right outlet/consumer

Highly results orientated with a proven track record of consistently exceeding sales targets

Self-motivated, is proactive with the ability to work on their own

A strategic thinker with strong analytical skills

Entrepreneurial, creative, energetic, target driven with the enthusiasm to help drive sales growth in the global fine wine and champagne market

Proficient in PowerPoint, Excel & Microsoft Office and CRM systems

Ability to:

Demonstrate a track record of delivering and managing several key projects simultaneously

Manage the full commercial picture, with strong numeracy, financial analysis and P&L management skills alongside a working knowledge of marketing investment effectiveness and the importance of return on investments

Deliver mutual value at every level of the customer hierarchy, specifically with senior stakeholders.

Translate complex sales reports into meaningful business knowledge

Produce engaging and compelling presentations to develop new commercial opportunities and create these into sales

Work under pressure and meet targets

Build strong relationships with people in the industry

Work with multiple teams across a business

If you are looking for your next move, this could be the perfect role for you. Please provide your CV, covering letter, salary details and availability, to susan@ie7.uk. Please only apply if you have the relevant experience.

Closing Date: 4th April 2022

We are committed to increasing the diversity of our workforce and to equal opportunities for all. We welcome and strongly encourage applications from candidates from all backgrounds