2022 London Wine Fair almost sold out after increased investment

By James Bayley

The London Wine Fair is back in physical form after a two-year hiatus, with increased investment in the event reflecting renewed confidence in the UK wine market.

Several high-profile producers, agents and generic bodies will be at the fair between 7-9 June, either for the first time or returning after a significant break.

The event has almost sold out, with 85% of spaces already filled.

Among the attendees are Wines of Chile, who have confirmed a national pavilion - the first in several years.

After a long absence, South Africa’s leading producer of wines, Distell, is also returning.

Bourgogne and Chablis are also back, with more than 40 Burgundy producers hosting a marketplace-style pop-up tasting on the first day, with an additional free pour tasting of wines from Chablis.

Domaine Bousquet, Argentina’s leading organic winery, will take a stand for the first time as it increases its commitment to the UK market, and from Portugal, a large collective of new-to-market producers from the Península de Setúbal will attend for the first time.

The leading UK agents, including Hatch Mansfield, Awin Barratt Siegel, Enotria & Coe, Richmond Wine Agencies and Felix Solis, will be on the Trading Floor.

Hannah Tovey, event director of London Wine Fair, said: “We are delighted to see so many producers, importers and generic bodies back on board for our 40th year, as well as several newcomers reinforcing the sense of discovery The Fair is renowned for.

“After the setbacks of Brexit and Covid-19, we feel this signals an invigorated UK market and cements the Fair as a must-attend drinks industry exhibition.”

Visitor registration is now open, with an Early Bird rate of £35 for the live and digital show and £20 for the digital-only event. This will be applied to the first 1,500 tickets. After that, full-price tickets will be £45 and £35 for the Live and Digital and digital-only, respectively.

There is also a group booking offer to purchase ten tickets and get one free. Exhibitors will be allocated free tickets for their guests, and several members of the drinks trade will receive complimentary tickets, including press, Masters of Wine, and Master Sommeliers. Register at https://www.londonwinefairevent.com/










