Jascots adds two highly-rated Australian agencies to growing portfolio

By James Bayley

Jascots has announced the addition of two new Australian agencies to its portfolio – Thousand Candles in the Yarra Valley and Dalfarras from the Tahbilk winery in Victoria.

Premium Yarra Valley estate Thousand Candles is headed up by viticulturist Stuart Proud. The team works organically and biodynamically, producing wines from Pinot Noir in particular.

Dalfarras hails from the Tahbilk winery in Victoria and has become a project for fourth-generation winemaker Alister Purbrick and his artist wife, Rosa, who designs the labels for the range.

Tahbilk is one of only eight wineries globally that is Carbon Zero accredited and the only winery in Australia to be 100% carbon neutral.

Jascots are now the exclusive supplier of Thousand Candles and Dalfarras in the UK.

Jascots’ head buyer, Alastair Pyatt, said: “We are very excited to welcome the exceptional wines of Thousand Candles and Dalfarras to the range. We have found two fantastic partners that will add something completely new and different to our portfolio.”







