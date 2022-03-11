Subscriber login Close [x]
    Australian Vintage Ltd: Trade Marketing Manager UK, Europe and Americas

    Published:  11 March, 2022

    • Values driven culture and flexible work environment
    • Competitive benefits offering, including 26 weeks of paid primary carer parental leave
    • Multi-region opportunity with the direct line management of a Trade Marketing Executive

    About AVL:

    Australian Vintage Limited (AVL) is an ASX listed company and owner of the multi-award winning McGuigan, Tempus Two, Nepenthe and Barossa Valley Wine Company brands.

    At AVL we believe in making the world a smaller place through sharing good times.

    We are proud that our Buronga Hill Winery and Merbein Packaging Facility are 100% powered by wind and solar energy. Specifically, 30% coming from solar panels on site at the Buronga Hill winery and the balance coming from offsite wind and solar parks through our partner Flow Power. And this is just the start of our sustainability journey!

    About the role:

    Due to internal mobility, we are currently seeking a creative and commercially minded Trade Marketing Manager to deliver the Trade Marketing agenda for the UK, Europe and Americas region. The successful applicant will have the ability to operate at a strategic level, driving the function forward, whilst still playing a pivotal role in the execution of best-in-class campaigns.

    The role will have direct line management of a Trade Marketing Executive.  

    Reporting to the Head of Marketing UK, Europe, and Americas your primary duties will include:

    • Collaborate, develop, and lead the trade activation strategy for AVL brands across UK, Ireland, Europe, Americas division for Off Trade, On Trade and Online, working closely with commercial, brand and category stakeholders, as well as external customers.
    • Inspire customers with forward-thinking brand plans & impactful solutions to unlock brilliant execution of our brand campaigns at the point of purchase and point of consumption to achieve commercial targets – rate of sale; gross margin contribution; market share; brand awareness.
    • Lead on briefing, execution, and compliance of all AVLs Trade Marketing activity, delivering impactful, category-leading activations, that are memorable to consumers.
    • Identify and present bespoke retailer opportunities to help drive shopper conversion, grow our brand sales and in turn improve their category performance.
    • Regular communication and interaction with Trade / Customer Marketing or equivalent function in all key customers. Building a solid relationship to maximise AVL activation opportunities and brand equity.
    • Understand the impact of the retail environment on the shopper's behaviour (shelf layout, assortment, promotion, etc.) and provide recommendations on how the business can use this to win in retail
    • Be clear on what success looks like, setting KPIs for trade campaigns and evaluate the effectiveness against targets
    • Budget management
    • Regular updating and reporting internal stakeholders
    • Special projects as identified by Head of Marketing.

    We are looking for:

    • Excellent Communication Skills: This role requires a high degree of stakeholder management and presenting both internally and externally. The successful applicant is comfortable working closely with multiple stakeholders but is also confident addressing groups.
    • Agility: As our business continues to grow, we are looking for an individual who excels in a fast-paced environment, in a high impact role.
    • Trade Marketing expertise: The successful candidate will have previous Trade/Shopper Marketing experience role, ideally within FMCG or the drinks indutsry.
    • Project management skills: We are looking for someone who is highly organised, with strong attention to detail. The successful applicant will deliver projects on time, in full, within budget.
    • Strategic capabilities: Proven ability to think strategically in the short, medium and long term
    • Industry knowledge: Great knowledge of UK and Ireland Grocery, independent retail, and hospitality channels.

    AVL Benefits: 

    • Primary carer parental leave offering 26 weeks paid leave
    • Secondary carers parental leave offering 4 weeks paid leave
    • Life insurance
    • Bupa Health Insurance
    • Mental health and wellbeing training and support
    • Annual wine allowance
    • Options to purchase additional annual leave
    • Sabbaticals and career breaks
    • Continuation of pension while on paid and unpaid parental leave

    To apply please visit our careers website - http://careers.australianvintage.com.au/

    Applications close: March 25th 2022 

    To learn more about Australian Vintage, please visit our website at: https://www.australianvintage.com.au/

