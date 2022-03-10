Producers, Suppliers and experts invited to donate lots in auction for Ukraine

By James Bayley

The UK wine world is pulling together to raise funds for Ukraine.

Industry leaders Madeleine Walters, Sarah Abbott, Tim Atkin and Celia Bryan-Brown have organised an online auction of wine and drinks related lots which will be live over the weekend of 1-3 April.

Producers, suppliers and experts alike are being invited to contribute to the auction, whether it be a special bottle, a case of wonderful wine, a signed copy of your book or an experience such as a wine dinner or a virtual tasting.

If you wish to donate a lot to the auction you can enter details here and upload pictures of the lot here.

Please ensure the file name corresponds with the lot number of your donation entered into the spreadsheet.