Hallgarten & Novum Wines: On Trade National Accounts Executive

The Opportunity

As an On Trade National Accounts Executive you will act as support for the National On Trade Managers for a defined customer base, liaising with internal and external teams to deliver customer excellence, business objectives and contract goals.

Current Key clients include Ascot Racecourse, The Goodwood Estate, Wembley Stadium, Lloyd Webber Theatres and Andrew Brownsword Hotels. Part of the role will require the individual to work on site in and around key events such as Royal Ascot, The Festival of Speed, concerts and matches.

This full time role will see you proactively support, in conjunction with the account manager, on a daily basis a set of allocated customer accounts, overseeing current opportunities, designing and delivering training on customer sites. You will also be required to make recommendations of new wines to certain customer accounts and be involved with the annual pricing process.

Daily tasks will include handling customer queries, editing wine lists, managing vintage changes, liaising with other teams to meet requirements, managing stock levels and reporting complaints and resolving situations.

You will work closely with the national on trade team colleagues to refer opportunities and keeping account information fully up to date in company systems. This role combine’s account management support, business development, tender administration with a specific responsibility for delivery of wine training.

This opportunity would ideally suit candidates that have experience in sales support or account management or training and is confident working independently at customer sites. The successful candidate will travel across the UK, with overnight stays and occasional weekend working. We are looking for someone with an exceptional eye for detail that thrives on completing administrative tasks and wanting to expand their career in a sales environment. Experience of working in catering, hotels or restaurants is advantageous, but not essential. Knowledge of wine to a WSET Diploma or Higher Certificate is a requirement for the successful candidate.

What is on offer

Competitive Salary

Bonus Structure

Company Car Allowance

Pension scheme

25 Days Annual Leave per annum with the ability to purchase up to 5 days

Our 5 values are partnership, positivity, passion, pride and progression; you will find a collaborative, supportive friendly team at Hallgarten Wines which gives you the platform to succeed and grow.

We are an equal opportunity employer and are committed to equality of opportunity for our current and future employees irrespective of their gender, age, race, disability, marital status, religion or belief, or sexual orientation.

This is an exciting opportunity to join a successful, growing team and demonstrate your passion for wine!

If you are interested please send your CV and covering letter to: hr@hnwines.co.uk

Closing Date for applications is Thursday 31st March 2022