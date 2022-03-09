Andrea Montague appointed head of advocacy at Edrington UK

The UK’s number one whisky distributor, Edrington UK, has announced Andrea Montague as its head of advocacy in a newly created role for the business.

From bartender engagement to industry events, Montague will lead and champion brand advocacy, education, and training.

She will be working across the company’s comprehensive portfolio of premium spirit brands, including The Macallan, Highland Park, The Glenrothes, Brugal 1888, House of Suntory, Courvoisier, Laphroaig and Maker’s Mark.

With over 15 years of experience in the drinks industry, Montague has worked for many leading brands, creating global advocacy programmes and education platforms.

Commenting on her new role, Montague said: “I am honoured to be appointed as Edrington UK's new head of advocacy for the UK. Having spent the last four years dedicating myself to single malts, I am delighted to be working with such a rich, premium dark spirits portfolio. As we continue to accelerate our brands in the premium space, I’m looking forward to bringing my experience to support and unite our advocacy team to drive our business vision forward.”







