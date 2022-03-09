Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Andrea Montague appointed head of advocacy at Edrington UK

Published:  09 March, 2022

The UK’s number one whisky distributor, Edrington UK, has announced Andrea Montague as its head of advocacy in a newly created role for the business.

From bartender engagement to industry events, Montague will lead and champion brand advocacy, education, and training.

She will be working across the company’s comprehensive portfolio of premium spirit brands, including The Macallan, Highland Park, The Glenrothes, Brugal 1888, House of Suntory, Courvoisier, Laphroaig and Maker’s Mark.

With over 15 years of experience in the drinks industry, Montague has worked for many leading brands, creating global advocacy programmes and education platforms. 

Commenting on her new role, Montague said: “I am honoured to be appointed as Edrington UK's new head of advocacy for the UK. Having spent the last four years dedicating myself to single malts, I am delighted to be working with such a rich, premium dark spirits portfolio. As we continue to accelerate our brands in the premium space, I’m looking forward to bringing my experience to support and unite our advocacy team to drive our business vision forward.”



 

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Beefed up buying power clinches Gérard B...

C&C signs exclusive partnership with Moë...

Morrisons among UK retailers to boycott...

Holly Ninnes to head up wine division at...

Berry Bros. & Rudd launches its first po...

Concha y Toro celebrates B Corp status w...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

The Comfort of Another Round

Long Read: Daring to dream of a Golden Era of hospitality

South Africa's high hopes

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Australian Vintage Ltd: Management Accountant

...

Clementine Communications: PR Account Manager

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95