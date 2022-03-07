Australian Vintage Ltd: Management Accountant

Values driven culture and flexible work environment

Competitive benefits, including 26 weeks of paid primary carer parental leave

Hybrid Management Accountant/Financial Accountant opportunity

About AVL:

Australian Vintage Limited (AVL) is an ASX listed company and owner of the multi-award winning McGuigan, Tempus Two, Nepenthe and Barossa Valley Wine Company brands.

At AVL we believe in making the world a smaller place through sharing good times.

We are proud that our Buronga Hill Winery and Merbein Packaging Facility are 100% powered by wind and solar energy. Specifically, 30% coming from solar panels on site at the Buronga Hill winery and the balance coming from offsite wind and solar parks through our partner Flow Power.

About the role:

We are currently seeking a Management Account to join our high-performing finance team.

Working closely with multiple non-finance stakeholders, you will be responsible for preparing the monthly management accounts for the UK, Europe & Americas business unit, as well as the associated monthly performance reporting packs. You will be responsible for various balance sheet reconciliations and provide financial support in line with the needs of the business.

The role offers a unique blend of Management Accounting and Financial Accounting. If you’re someone who is excited to work cross-functionally with multiple departments (supply chain, marketing, sales) and take a broad view of our overall UK business, this is the role for you!

Reporting to the Head of Commercial Finance – UK, Europe, Americas your primary duties will include:

Production of the monthly management accounts for the UK, EU & Americas business unit

Preparation and distribution of the monthly performance reporting packs

Posting of monthly accruals and prepayments, alongside management of the associated balance sheet reconciliations. Provision of information to the Auditors as required

Monthly bank reconciliations

Monthly reconciliation of Corporate credit cards

Tracking and reconciliation of customer rebate claims and monthly marketing spend

Updating and maintaining customer pricing files

Weekly cash flow forecasts

Quarterly VAT return

Drive ongoing improvement of reporting for improved decision-making

General finance support in line with the day to day needs of the business

Able to support, live and communicate the Vision and Values of the organisation

We are looking for:

Proven Management Accountant experience: We are looking for someone with previous commercial experience in a Management Accounting or Financial Accounting role.

We are looking for applicants who have completed or are working towards the completion of their CIMA/ACA/ACCA.

AVL utilises JDE, Hubble and COGNOS systems. Experience working across these systems is desirable but not essential. Advanced excel skills required.

The successful candidate will ideally have previous experience working in either FMCG, Drinks or the retail industry.

Excellent Communication Skills: The successful candidate will have strong communication skills and the ability to work effectively with a wide range of AVL stakeholders.

AVL Benefits:

Primary carer parental leave offering 26 weeks paid leave

Secondary carers parental leave offering 4 weeks paid leave

Life insurance

Bupa Health Insurance

Mental health and wellbeing training and support

Annual wine allowance

Options to purchase additional annual leave

Sabbaticals and career breaks

Continuation of pension while on paid and unpaid parental leave

To apply please visit our careers website - http://careers.australianvintage.com.au/

Applications close: Sunday 20th March 2022

To learn more about Australian Vintage, please visit our website at: https://www.australianvintage.com.au/