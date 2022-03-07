Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here

    Australian Vintage Ltd: Management Accountant

    Published:  07 March, 2022

    • Values driven culture and flexible work environment
    • Competitive benefits, including 26 weeks of paid primary carer parental leave
    • Hybrid Management Accountant/Financial Accountant opportunity

    About AVL:

    Australian Vintage Limited (AVL) is an ASX listed company and owner of the multi-award winning McGuigan, Tempus Two, Nepenthe and Barossa Valley Wine Company brands.

    At AVL we believe in making the world a smaller place through sharing good times.

    We are proud that our Buronga Hill Winery and Merbein Packaging Facility are 100% powered by wind and solar energy. Specifically, 30% coming from solar panels on site at the Buronga Hill winery and the balance coming from offsite wind and solar parks through our partner Flow Power.

    About the role:

    We are currently seeking a Management Account to join our high-performing finance team.

    Working closely with multiple non-finance stakeholders, you will be responsible for preparing the monthly management accounts for the UK, Europe & Americas business unit, as well as the associated monthly performance reporting packs. You will be responsible for various balance sheet reconciliations and provide financial support in line with the needs of the business.

    The role offers a unique blend of Management Accounting and Financial Accounting. If you’re someone who is excited to work cross-functionally with multiple departments (supply chain, marketing, sales) and take a broad view of our overall UK business, this is the role for you!  

    Reporting to the Head of Commercial Finance – UK, Europe, Americas your primary duties will include:

    • Production of the monthly management accounts for the UK, EU & Americas business unit
    • Preparation and distribution of the monthly performance reporting packs
    • Posting of monthly accruals and prepayments, alongside management of the associated balance sheet reconciliations. Provision of information to the Auditors as required
    • Monthly bank reconciliations
    • Monthly reconciliation of Corporate credit cards
    • Tracking and reconciliation of customer rebate claims and monthly marketing spend
    • Updating and maintaining customer pricing files
    • Weekly cash flow forecasts
    • Quarterly VAT return
    • Drive ongoing improvement of reporting for improved decision-making
    • General finance support in line with the day to day needs of the business
    • Able to support, live and communicate the Vision and Values of the organisation

    We are looking for:

    • Proven Management Accountant experience: We are looking for someone with previous commercial experience in a Management Accounting or Financial Accounting role.
    • Qualifications: We are looking for applicants who have completed or are working towards the completion of their CIMA/ACA/ACCA.
    • Systems: AVL utilises JDE, Hubble and COGNOS systems. Experience working across these systems is desirable but not essential. Advanced excel skills required.
    • FMCG, Drinks or Retail Experience: The successful candidate will ideally have previous experience working in either FMCG, Drinks or the retail industry.
    • Excellent Communication Skills: The successful candidate will have strong communication skills and the ability to work effectively with a wide range of AVL stakeholders.

     

    AVL Benefits: 

    • Primary carer parental leave offering 26 weeks paid leave
    • Secondary carers parental leave offering 4 weeks paid leave
    • Life insurance
    • Bupa Health Insurance
    • Mental health and wellbeing training and support
    • Annual wine allowance
    • Options to purchase additional annual leave
    • Sabbaticals and career breaks
    • Continuation of pension while on paid and unpaid parental leave

    To apply please visit our careers website - http://careers.australianvintage.com.au/

    Applications close: Sunday 20th March 2022

     

    To learn more about Australian Vintage, please visit our website at: https://www.australianvintage.com.au/

    Other articles of interest

    Search

    Harpers Newsletters

    Most read articles

    Beefed up buying power clinches Gérard B...

    Morrisons among UK retailers to boycott...

    Concha y Toro celebrates B Corp status w...

    The Drinks Trust welcomes three new patrons

    Naked Wines to reduce weight of 3.5 mill...

    London hospitality struggling the most p...

    Digital Editions

    Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
    Harpers Wine and Spirit

    Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

    Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
    Wine Stars Awards

    Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

    You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
    Supplements and Special Reports

    You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

    Twitter

    Blogs 

    The Comfort of Another Round

    Long Read: Daring to dream of a Golden Era of hospitality

    South Africa's high hopes

    Blogs »

    Past stories »

    Jobs 

    ...

    Australian Vintage Ltd: Management Accountant

    ...

    Clementine Communications: PR Account Manager

    Jobs »
    About us
    Contact us
    Advertise With Us
    About this website
    Your Account
    Agile Publications
    © Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
    56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
    Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95