Duca di Salaparuta Embracing Sicilian winemaking soul since 1824

With its unique style, Duca di Salaparuta, one of Sicily’s oldest producers, as it approaches the 200th anniversary of its foundation in 1824, gives its own interpretation of the most fascinating aspects of Sicily and its beloved grape varieties. This iconic brand reveals its agricultural yet elegant and visionary soul through three property Estates: Risignolo on the west coast, Suor Marchesa in the south-central area, and Vajasindi, located on the slopes of Mount Etna

With this vineyard heritage that stretches for over 183 hectares, Duca di Salaparuta has focused more and more on the principle of zoning, which in Sicily benefits from the island’s remarkable heterogeneity and biodiversity. This involves extensive study of the unique features of each Terroir and how they influence the qualitative characteristics of winemaking.

Blessed with an ideal climate (regular sunshine and decent rainfall) and varied and fertile soils, wine-making in Sicily dates back at least 6000 years. Sicily is the largest island in the Mediterranean and its size means big variations in climate and soil, giving winemakers much to play with. Meanwhile, big differences in elevation have enabled vineyards to be planted everywhere from near sea level to at high altitude, including on fertile, volcanic Mount Etna at heights of up to 1000 meters.

Duca di Salaparuta wines look at the heart and soul of Sicilian winemaking traditions, and that is because of three quite unique estates that span the ancient island of Sicily and define its approach to varietal expression. They were not selected by accident.

“The areas were chosen after careful zoning analysis which aimed to identify the most suitable locations to make very typical wines that could enhance native Sicilian varieties,” says Francesco Pizzo, agronomist at Duca di Salaparuta.

He says that the three estates pedoclimatic features have facilitated sustainable winemaking, with minimal use of pesticides and chemicals, something that is key to the Duca di Salaparuta philosophy.

“These are highly distinct areas that enable us to implement sustainable agronomic management that respects the land. Taking care of the vineyard is essential to the production of high-quality wines,” he says.

These include Duca di Salaparuta’s three icon wines, one from each estate.

Risignolo

In the west in Trapani can be found Risignolo with its beautiful vineyards overlooking the sea where Grillo and Insolia grow, in sandy-clay soils that give great expression, and where the vines enjoy a perfect climate, cooled by sea winds in the summer. The icon wine of this estate is Bianca di Valguarnera 2018, made from 100% Insolia, a grape native to western Sicily. Hand-harvested at full ripening in late September, the grapes spend eight months on their lees in barrique before bottling; the wine is an almost unique yellow golden color, full-bodied and dry with notes of marzipan, quince, and vanilla supporting the long palate.

Suor Marchesa

In Riesi in south-central Sicily is the Suor Marchesa estate, home to an excellent climate – mild short winters and sunny summers eased by the cooling winds of the sea. The limestone soil here has enabled great cultivation of Sicily’s best known red grape Nero d’Avola, the variety which gives unique character to Duca di Salaparuta first Icon wine, the Duca Enrico. This is a full-bodied but nuanced Nero d’Avola, with firm acidity supporting red and dark berry fruit, the expression reinforced by smooth tannins which give the wine remarkable length and aging capacity.

Vajasindi

To the east, in Passopisciaro near Mount Etna is Vajasindi, with its volcanic soil and three terraces, one at 700m above sea level, the other two 620m. This area on the slopes of Etna is home to indigenous Nerello Mascalese but also where Duca di Salaparuta cultivate another charming red variety, Pinot Nero. The winery is one of the very first producers of the grape in Sicily and its third Icon, Nawari Pinot Nero 2018 shows great expression. Made from hand-harvested grapes, showing mainly red but also dark berry fruit, this wine is rich with soft acidity and warm tannins.

These are modern wines but with a very firm sense of tradition and most importantly, of place.