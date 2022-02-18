Cavex and Suros Capital join forces to benefit wine collectors

Fine wine trading platform Cavex Limited and luxury asset lending specialists Suros Capital, have announced a new partnership that will offer both company’s clientele increased benefits.

For Suros Capital, clients seeking to make the most of their fine wine collections will be able to use the Cavex platform to release capital quickly. Similarly, those looking to expand their fine wine portfolios will benefit from Cavex’s low commission fees.

According to Knight Frank Wealth Report, fine wine has increased in value on average 127% in 10 years, making it a strong option for savvy investors looking for growth opportunities outside of the usual routes.

As reported by Harpers, on the back of increased interest in wine following the pandemic, sales of global fine wine and spirits have increased, particularly with new, younger investors.

The partnership will offer wine collectors access to quick, confidential, and cost-effective loans held against their current portfolios to free up funds for further growth opportunities for their capital.

Speaking about the collaboration, Stephen Maunder, founder and CEO of Cavex, said: “Being able to offer our clients access to fast, available funding is a welcome addition to the services we offer to members of Cavex.

Charles Hodge, Suros Capital’s business director, added: “We’re delighted to be working with Cavex and this partnership brings a further level of expertise and benefits to our clients, allowing them to take advantage of the varied services Cavex offers its members and, of course, the beneficial use of its trading platform.”

Fine Wines continue to be attractive investment opportunities, particularly when storing a collection in a bonded facility, increasing tax efficiency for investors. Through this storage method wine can be purchased, warehoused and resold, with tax only due when the wine leaves the facility.