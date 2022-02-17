Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Sadiq Khan proposes £10m tourism boost for London on-trade

By James Bayley
Published:  17 February, 2022

The mayor of London, Sadiq Khan has today announced proposals to invest an additional £10m to attract more tourists back to the capital – including launching a new international tourism campaign.

This campaign will encourage international tourists to return with confidence to London now that travel restrictions are easing around the world.

UKHospitality has welcomed the mayor's announcement today that a further £10m will be invested in attracting tourists back to the capital.

Kate Nicholls, UKHospitality CEO said the support was exactly what the hospitality and tourism sector needs right now in the wake of Covid-19.

Before the pandemic, London was the third most visited city on the planet, driven largely by the city’s world-leading cultural and visitor attractions. However, due to the pandemic in 2021, the number of overnight stays made by tourists to the capital more than halved to 60.8 million with a spend of £3.8 billion, compared to 147.4 million overnight visits and spending of £18.8 billion in 2019.

The mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said: “London’s amazing hospitality, retail, and cultural sectors have faced an existential threat from the impacts of the Covid-19 – but now that restrictions for travellers coming to the UK have been eased, London is fully open once more and ready to retake its place as one of the most visited cities in the world. There is no doubt that the return of international tourism will be central to London’s economic recovery.”

Nicholls added: “Businesses in our sector remain in a fragile state, carrying crippling debt and facing a barrage of rising costs across the board. Initiatives that help drive footfall such as this will be vital to our recovery. However, remaining an attractive destination for both international and domestic visitors will become more difficult if the planned VAT rise in April goes ahead and so we are urging the government to commit to keeping it at its current 12.5% level permanently.”



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Nyetimber announces record year as they...

D’Yquem puts the emphasis on young and o...

Aldi launches inaugural 'Zerozecco' ahea...

Absolut unveils new bottle design amid b...

Freixenet Copestick picks up Wither Hills

Courvoisier unveils bottle redesign

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Long Read: Daring to dream of a Golden Era of hospitality

South Africa's high hopes

Covid and Phylloxera – lessons for the wine trade

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

North South Wines: National Account Manager - Tesco & Sainsburys

...

Balfour Winery: Brand Ambassador

...

Balfour Winery: Head of On-trade Sales

...

Momentum Wines: Sales Executive

...

Clementine Communications: PR Account Manager

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95