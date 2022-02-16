Subscriber login Close [x]
L’Enclume becomes star of the north with a Michelin first

By Jo Gilbert
Published:  16 February, 2022

The latest iteration of the Michelin star list has unveiled a first for the north of England with Simon Rogan’s L’Enclume clinching a watershed three stars.

A host of names saw notable movements on the updated annual list which also saw the annual Sommelier Award go to Isa Bal at London’s Trivet.

This year’s big winner however is undoubtedly Cartmel’s L’Enclume, which was awarded the north of England’s first ever three stars.

A glowing endorsement from the Michelin group read: “Few restaurants represent the region in which they’re located more than L’Enclume and the Lake District… Simon Rogan may have interests in other parts of the world, but his passion for his first restaurant remains undimmed.”

Founded by ex-Fat Duck chef Simon Rogan, L’Enclume is celebrating its 20th birthday in 2022, having been awarded its first Michelin star in 2005 and its second in 2013.

Rogan said: “This is an incredible week for us all and it’s going to take some time for it to truly sink in, but we will be celebrating this moment for a long time to come.”

In the two star bracket, newcomers such as Chapter One by Mickael Viljanen in Dublin and The Clove Club from Shoreditch, joined existing restaurants such as Le Gavroche, London, which retained their stars.

Among the Special Award Winners was also Trivet’s Bal. Having also passed through the door of the Fat Duck, in his case as head sommelier, Bal is a part-owner of Trivet along with Jonny Lake. He has had an illustrious career which has spanned over 20 years.

The full list of star-holders in the Michelin Guide Great Britain & Ireland 2022 can be found here.





