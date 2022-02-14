Nyetimber announces record year as they lead the way for English sparkling

By James Bayley

The UK’s leading English sparkling wine brand, Nyetimber, enjoyed a record year in 2021 in both sales and production. Following its largest ever harvest, Nyetimber’s UK sales increased by 55% on the previous year. Situated in the south of England, the 30-year-old winemakers saw sales in Europe grow by a whopping 89%.

With these jaw-dropping figures, Nyetimber is expected to continue its upward trajectory, with the aim of producing 2 million bottles by 2030.

Among the standout bottles from Nyetimber’s 2021 sales was the Nyetimber Rosé, which sold out by August 2021 and the Nyetimber Classic Cuvee, which had to be placed on allocation by the close of the year due to unprecedented demand.

In October 2021, Nyetimber was unveiled as Wine Producer of the Year in the first-ever Tim Atkin MW England Special Wine Report.

The England 2021 Special Report was one of the biggest single tastings of English Wines ever undertaken and another glowing endorsement of the Nyetimber brand.

One of the category's pioneers, Nyetimber is believed to be was the first producer of English Sparkling Wine to exclusively grow the three Champagne grape varieties: Chardonnay, Pinot Noir and Pinot Meunier.

Commenting on the year’s performance, Eric Heerema, CEO and owner of Nyetimber, said: “Demand for Nyetimber continues to grow not just in the UK but internationally as well. It is so satisfying to see the ever-increasing number of enthusiastic consumers appreciating the expertise, hard work and commitment that goes into making each and every bottle of our wine.”

He added: “I am delighted to see Nyetimber, and the industry, continue to grow with such encouraging momentum.”

For 30 years, Nyetimber has been leading the way for English sparkling wine, and international investors are taking notice – approximately 15% of Nyetimber’s stock was exported in 2021.

The Nyetimber brand is no stranger to international acclaim. A regular on the awards circuit, its wine has been served at the American Embassy in London, to President Obama at 10 Downing Street and to President Trump at a dinner at Blenheim Palace.

Gusbourne, one of England’s other leading wine producers, has also reported encouraging sales uplift. As the sector continued to recover from the previous year’s effects of Covid-19, the estate enjoyed a major 95% increase in revenue to £4.1m for the year ended 31 December 2021, which – according to owners – reflects continued and accelerating sales growth. Net revenue for 2020 was £2.1m and £1.7m in 2019.







