New date for Occitania trade fair while Vinexpo prepares to launch

By James Lawrence

The inaugural edition of a new regional wine fair in Montpellier, Dégustez en VO!, will take place on 2 and 3 May 2022.

Originally due to open on 6 March, the fair was postponed as a result of ongoing disruption caused by the pandemic.

However, over 2,000 buyers, wine merchants, wholesalers and sommeliers are now expected to descend on the city of Montpellier in May, where 250 winegrowers, co-operative wineries and negociants from the Occitania region will be showcasing their wines.

“The two-day Dégustez en V.O! exhibition will not only promote engagement between trade buyers and exhibitors, it will also act as a call to discuss the key issues facing the wine industry, in the region, France and across the world, through an extensive line-up of conferences, tastings and masterclasses,” a representative from the exhibition said.

Tasked with organising the conference, panel discussions and tastings is author and photographer Marc Médevielle.

“We are at a key point in the sea-change being witnessed by the wine industry. Global warming is dictating changes in the vineyards comparable to those caused by phylloxera at the end of the 19th century,” said Médevielle.

“We have the opportunity to plan ahead and pre-empt the consequences of climate change by rediscovering signature grape varieties that can cope with drought and heat to produce wines that are lower in alcohol and more palatable. This is a long-term project. Occitania has a pivotal role to play and Dégustez en V.O! will provide the chance for researchers, winegrowers and nursery operators, for example, to express themselves about all the issues surrounding heritage grape varieties.”

Meanwhile, sustainability and adapting to the ‘new normal’ of the 21st century is a major theme underpinning the Wine Paris & Vinexpo Paris exhibitions, due to take place from 14 to 16 February 2022, at Paris Expo Porte de Versailles.

Highlights include a presentation from the IWSR entitled: “Understanding wine trends and the drivers of future consumption.”

In addition, there is a round table debate involving speakers from Jancis Robinson MW’s London office. The session will ask: “Is it the end for glass wine bottles?”.

The symposium will also host an Agile Media sponsored event, bringing together key stakeholders in the trade to debate the impact of the government’s proposed changes to the alcohol duty system, unveiled by Chancellor Rishi Sunak last year.

As a key media partner, Harpers’ UK duty panel slot will shine the spotlight on this troubling and very pertinent issue facing businesses in the UK.

According to the show's organisers, 2,800 exhibitors and constantly rising visitor registrations (+10%/day) should bring to attendance to approximately 20,000 national and international wine professionals.









