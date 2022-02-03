North South Wines: National Account Manager - Tesco & Sainsburys

Location – Home based with travel to customers and London office
Start Date – April 2022
About North South Wines
North South Wines Ltd. is a dynamic, forward thinking wine distributor who set out to discover and distribute great value wines that UK consumers will love. The company does it in a way that upholds the commitments it has made to its partners, employees, and the planet.
Founded in 2014 with a view to doing things differently. We are energetic and creative with the drive to make things happen.
As a company that’s part owned by three wineries it is also set up to directly supply better quality and better value products. Today, North South Wines Ltd. represents more than 27 wineries and achieved a turnover of 27 million last year and seeing sales in excess of 1.5M 9L cases sold.
In 2021 the business achieved BRCGS Agent and Broker AA.
We have seen rapid growth in the last 12 months and are looking for an experienced National Account Manager to help us meet our ambitious growth plans.
The right candidate must currently work with, or have experience working with the Tesco and/or Sainsburys, and be looking for a role where they can make their own decisions, work with autonomy and have a real impact on the shape of this business.
Our Mission
To champion better business through greater accountability, whilst simplifying and improving wine distribution through responsible business practices
Our Vision
To discover and distribute great value and quality wines that UK consumers will love in a way that upholds the commitments we’ve made to our partners, employees and our planet.
Our Culture
A collaborative, tenacious team spirit drives us forward to discover and exceed the expectations of our partners, customers and employees. We have the courage to push boundaries.
Job Description
The successful applicant will play a key role in driving the channel & business strategies alongside the Off Trade Head of Sales. We are looking for someone who has the experience and knowledge to drive the company agenda – to meet budgets and deliver KPI’s, support customers and deliver long term, sustainable growth for us and our producers partners.
You will understand the objectives of each Key Account, manage the full P&L, and build relationships with your customers. You will also develop a good understanding of our portfolio - we have a broad range of wines, from over 27 producers, and it is important that everyone understands it well enough to choose the right products for the right opportunities.
This diverse role will require you to assess opportunities for the business, making use of market data and competitor analysis. Working with the wider team to be one step ahead – forward planning and problem solving - to deliver to customers and support the business needs.
We are looking for someone who wants to work in a fast-paced company, who wants to be part of a winning team and wants to work hard and get results.
This role reports to the Head of Off Trade Sales and will be part of the Off Trade Sales team.
Specific Tasks
General internal tasks
Essential Skills
Desirable Skills
Please apply with covering letter and CV to jobs@northsouthwines.co.uk