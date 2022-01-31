Balfour Winery: Head of On-trade Sales

Who we are:
Now in its twentieth year, Balfour Winery is a trailblazing producer of English traditional method sparkling wines, a new wave of English still wines and a range of craft beers and ciders. Located on the beautiful Hush Heath Estate in Kent, England, the winery produces over 400,000 bottles of multi-award-winning wines which can be found in some of the finest restaurants and retailers both in the UK and internationally.
The Role:
In a newly created position, the successful candidate will be responsible for the on-trade sales of our wines, beers and ciders outside of Kent.
The key focus of the role will be to win new business by working alongside Balfour’s distributors Bibendum and Matthew Clark. The successful candidate will be extremely well connected in the UK on-trade and have experience working for or working with a major UK distributor.
Key Requirements:
Salary:Dependent on experience
Please email your CV to: adam@balfourwinery.com
Closing date for applications 28/02/2022