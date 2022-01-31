Balfour Winery: Brand Ambassador

Who we are:

Now in its twentieth year, Balfour Winery is a trailblazing producer of English traditional method sparkling wines, a new wave of English still wines and a range of craft beers and ciders. Located on the beautiful Hush Heath Estate in Kent, England, the winery produces over 400,000 bottles of multi-award-winning wines which can be found in some of the finest restaurants and retailers both in the UK and internationally.

The Role:

The brand ambassador will be responsible for promoting Balfour’s wines, beers and ciders both in the trade and at the winery. Supporting the Balfour sales team and its UK distributors the role will include hosting tastings and networking in the on-trade to generate new opportunities.

The successful candidate will have a passion for wine, be a confident presenter and already have contacts within the industry.

Key Requirements:

A minimum of 3 years’ experience in a UK wine trade

WEST Level 3 or above

Contacts already in the UK on-trade would be preferred

Located close enough to work at the winery in Kent once or twice a week.

Working days predominantly Monday – Friday, although weekend and evening work should be expected.

A positive can-do attitude

Salary: Dependent on experience

Please email your CV to: adam@balfourwinery.com

Closing date for applications 28/02/2022