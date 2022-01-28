Subscriber login Close [x]
    Agile Media Ltd: Editor, Drinks International

    Published:  28 January, 2022

    Term: Full Time

    The Company

    Agile Media is a dynamic, fast growing B2B drinks publishing, and events company based in Burgess Hill. Now in its 14th year, the company produces print, digital, awards and tasting events in the UK and internationally, with market leading titles Drinks International, CLASS, Harpers Wine & Spirit and Drinks Retailing. We also produce many events including the International Spirits Challenge, CLASS Bar Awards, Specialist Importers Trade Tasting (SITT), International Beer Challenge, Harpers Wine Stars, Drinks Retailing Awards, and the Think series of events.

    The Position

    We are looking for an Editor to join our leading global journal, Drinks International magazine. The Editor role reports to the Publisher and includes working as part of a team to deliver high quality print magazine, digital and events content for the global drinks industry.

    The Drinks International portfolio includes a monthly printed magazine, website, weekly newsletter, key annual reports, and supplements such as The World’s Most Admired Champagnes, The Millionaires Club and The Brands Report. Plus, global industry events such as The International Spirits Challenge, The Travel Retail Awards and The World’s Most Admired Wine Awards.

    In addition to editorial and writing, the Editor is expected to contribute to the strategy and development of our commercial projects and events, as well as be the public voice of the brand in the marketplace, responsible for developing awareness of the Drinks International brand through press coverage and media appearances.

    The role is based on flexible working, with a combination of days working from home, in the office and industry appointments.

    Key editorial duties

    • Plan, develop and produce leading editorial content for our international printed publication, Drinks International magazine and for the website www.drinksint.com
    • Contribute, strategise, and develop content for our portfolio of Drinks international events.
    • Ensure that Drinks International maintains and grows its profile in the industry, by means of networking at key industry events and being the public voice of the brand in the marketplace.
    • Responsible for recruiting new contributors, ensuring they are writers, personalities, and experts with unique skills, have a high profile and who are respected in the marketplace.
    • Responsibility of very close management of the contributor’s budget in agreement with the Publisher.
    • Attending regular meetings with Publisher, Editorial, Commercial and Events teams
    • Work closely with the commercial team.
    • Liaise with the design team to come up with impactful and engaging looking content
    • Liaise with suppliers such as PR agencies and contributors
    • Work with the marketing team to provide timely and effective content and for our events.
    • Develop and evolve the design and content of the journal website.
    • Identify and capitalise on new revenue streams for clients, by creating new content initiatives
    • Ensure news content is relevant to the audience and breaks exclusive news stories to the industry.
    • Produce insightful and strong social media content.
    • Represent Drinks International, including public speaking at awards ceremonies, conferences, and other events.

    Requirements

    • Proven journalistic experience and ability
    • Excellent communication and presentation skills
    • Strong project management skills
    • Knowledge and experience of working in InCopy
    • Ability to use spreadsheets to analyse data and spot trends.
    • Previous experience of working in the drinks industry an advantage but not essential.

    The ideal candidate will be a strong communicator, personable and fit well into the team. They must be able to effectively manage their time, plan successfully and be ahead of the game with magazine and events lead times. They will be at the forefront of strategy discussions and development of new initiatives linked to the brand.  

    Salary: £40-45K per annum, depending on experience.

    Please supply a covering letter and CV to justin.smith@drinksint.com

    Closing Date for applications: Thursday 10th February

