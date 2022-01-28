Agile Media Ltd: Editor, Drinks International

Term: Full Time
The Company
Agile Media is a dynamic, fast growing B2B drinks publishing, and events company based in Burgess Hill. Now in its 14th year, the company produces print, digital, awards and tasting events in the UK and internationally, with market leading titles Drinks International, CLASS, Harpers Wine & Spirit and Drinks Retailing. We also produce many events including the International Spirits Challenge, CLASS Bar Awards, Specialist Importers Trade Tasting (SITT), International Beer Challenge, Harpers Wine Stars, Drinks Retailing Awards, and the Think series of events.
The Position
We are looking for an Editor to join our leading global journal, Drinks International magazine. The Editor role reports to the Publisher and includes working as part of a team to deliver high quality print magazine, digital and events content for the global drinks industry.
The Drinks International portfolio includes a monthly printed magazine, website, weekly newsletter, key annual reports, and supplements such as The World’s Most Admired Champagnes, The Millionaires Club and The Brands Report. Plus, global industry events such as The International Spirits Challenge, The Travel Retail Awards and The World’s Most Admired Wine Awards.
In addition to editorial and writing, the Editor is expected to contribute to the strategy and development of our commercial projects and events, as well as be the public voice of the brand in the marketplace, responsible for developing awareness of the Drinks International brand through press coverage and media appearances.
The role is based on flexible working, with a combination of days working from home, in the office and industry appointments.
Key editorial duties
Requirements
The ideal candidate will be a strong communicator, personable and fit well into the team. They must be able to effectively manage their time, plan successfully and be ahead of the game with magazine and events lead times. They will be at the forefront of strategy discussions and development of new initiatives linked to the brand.
Salary: £40-45K per annum, depending on experience.
Please supply a covering letter and CV to justin.smith@drinksint.com
Closing Date for applications: Thursday 10th February