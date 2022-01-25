Subscriber login Close [x]
    Momentum Wines: Sales Executive

    Published:  25 January, 2022


    Locations: Shropshire/Staffordshire

    Role: Full-Time Sales Executive

    Salary: £28,000 to £30,000 Annually

    Uncapped bonus potential

    The role

    We are delighted to be recruiting for a full-time wine sales executive to cover Shropshire and Staffordshire. Focused within the on-trade, you will be responsible primarily for winning new business, whilst also driving wine sales through the company’s existing customer base.

    The ideal candidate will have:

    •          A minimum of 2 years’ experience in the on-trade
    •          A proven track record of winning new business
    •          A minimum of WSET Level 2 or above  
    •          Experience hosting wine training to customers 

    We are offering a competitive salary, bonus scheme, pension and a company car.

    About us

    Established in 2005, Momentum Wines has built a great reputation in the hospitality sector across North Wales, the Wirral, Cheshire and Shropshire. We are a small but hugely welcoming and friendly team, so if you’re passionate about wine and enjoy working in hospitality, we’d love to hear from you! 

    To APPLY send your CV and covering letter to claire@momentumwines.co.uk

