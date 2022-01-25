Momentum Wines: Sales Executive

Locations: Shropshire/Staffordshire
Role: Full-Time Sales Executive
Salary: £28,000 to £30,000 Annually
Uncapped bonus potential
The role
We are delighted to be recruiting for a full-time wine sales executive to cover Shropshire and Staffordshire. Focused within the on-trade, you will be responsible primarily for winning new business, whilst also driving wine sales through the company’s existing customer base.
The ideal candidate will have:
We are offering a competitive salary, bonus scheme, pension and a company car.
About us
Established in 2005, Momentum Wines has built a great reputation in the hospitality sector across North Wales, the Wirral, Cheshire and Shropshire. We are a small but hugely welcoming and friendly team, so if you’re passionate about wine and enjoy working in hospitality, we’d love to hear from you!
To APPLY send your CV and covering letter to claire@momentumwines.co.uk