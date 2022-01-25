Momentum Wines: Sales Executive





Locations: Shropshire/Staffordshire

Role: Full-Time Sales Executive

Salary: £28,000 to £30,000 Annually

Uncapped bonus potential

The role

We are delighted to be recruiting for a full-time wine sales executive to cover Shropshire and Staffordshire. Focused within the on-trade, you will be responsible primarily for winning new business, whilst also driving wine sales through the company’s existing customer base.

The ideal candidate will have:

A minimum of 2 years’ experience in the on-trade

A proven track record of winning new business

A minimum of WSET Level 2 or above

Experience hosting wine training to customers

We are offering a competitive salary, bonus scheme, pension and a company car.

About us





Established in 2005, Momentum Wines has built a great reputation in the hospitality sector across North Wales, the Wirral, Cheshire and Shropshire. We are a small but hugely welcoming and friendly team, so if you’re passionate about wine and enjoy working in hospitality, we’d love to hear from you!

To APPLY send your CV and covering letter to claire@momentumwines.co.uk