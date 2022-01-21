Alliance Wine expands portfolio with new sparkling wine agenc

By James Lawrence

West Sussex-based Roebuck Estates has become the latest producer to join the Alliance Wine collection of premium brands.

Situated near Petworth in West Sussex, Roebuck Estates was founded by Michael Smith and John Ball in 2013.

Today, the company owns and manages multiple vineyards throughout the county, producing award-winning English sparkling wines which are sold in the UK and distributed globally. Roebuck Estates maintains its focus on crafting traditional method sparkling wines from the Champagne trio of Chardonnay, Pinot Noir and Pinot Meunier.

Alliance’s English wine buyer, Paul Shinnie, commented: “Working with Roebuck Estates gives us a unique opportunity to become involved in establishing and developing what is set to be a very valuable addition to the English wine scene. Their quality, individuality and sustainability credentials resonate with Alliance as a business, and we’ve been chomping at the bit to get out into the trade with samples.”

According to Shinnie, all the fruit destined for Roebuck's bottle-fermented sparkling wines is harvested by hand and whole-bunch pressed followed by a generous period of bottle ageing for a minimum of 36 months.

Roebuck Estates is one of the founding members of the Sustainable Wines of Great Britain (SWGB) certification scheme and has a long-term commitment to sustainable practices.

“We are delighted to be joining the Alliance family. Their commitment to quality and sustainability, in addition to their ambitious outlook, fits well with our core values. It has always been our aim to have our wines listed in the top hotels, bars, restaurants and independent retailers throughout the UK and we are extremely confident that Alliance Wine are the right distribution partner to help us reach our goal," said James Mead, GM at Roebuck Estates.

Roebuck Estates will be launched at the Alliance Wine tastings in Edinburgh (28 February) and London (2 March). The sparkling wine range, which will be available to both on-trade and independent retailers, includes the Roebuck Estates Classic Cuvée 2014, Roebuck Estates Rosé de Noirs 2016 and Roebuck Estates Blanc de Noirs 2015.







