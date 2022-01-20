Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here

    Indigo Wines: Head of Logistics

    Published:  20 January, 2022

    About Indigo Wine

    Established in 2003, Indigo Wine has won the Specialist Merchant of the Year for Spain Award at the International Wine Challenge ten times. We work directly with small growers from all over the world who tend towards an artisanal approach, with a strong focus on Spain. Our customers cover Michelin-starred restaurants to Gastropubs and Independent Merchants to National Retailers. We are a highly respected name in the UK wine trade, founding members of New Wave South Africa tasting and instigators of the celebrated Viñateros event. Due to a restructuring of the business this exciting new role has been created.

    Who are we looking for?

    A highly experienced logistics professional to support our day-to-day operations and streamline our work processes. The ideal candidate will have strong relevant experience within a wine and spirits company, but this could also suit a dynamic and ambitious individual looking to step up into a more senior role. The head of logistics will play a critical role in optimising our supply chain and help implement our new operating system BEVICA to be launched in the spring.

    Responsibilities

    • Manage the company’s overall supply chain to guarantee the seamless delivery of products to our wide customer base
    • Working closely with our suppliers and freight forwarding partners
    • Forecast demand, purchase order creation and worldwide shipping consolidation
    • Effectively manage our logistics team to fulfil duty paid or underbond customer purchase orders
    • Generate relevant data for the sales and marketing team to analyse, report and plan parts of their daily work
    • Help manage the critical transition to Bevica, our new drinks software solution, which will link with London City Bond’s Vision CIS software
    • Oversee stocktakes and apply best practice in stock management with LCB
    • Collate and provide UK import documents in compliance of the new Brexit requirements

    Skills & Experience

    • Strong written and spoken English
    • Advanced organisational skills including proficiency in Microsoft Word and Excel
    • An approach to getting things done quickly and to a high standard — an eye for detail is key
    • Management skills and experience a real advantage
    • A commitment to high levels of customer service
    • Comfortable working in a high-paced environment, juggling more than one task at once
    • Ability to work independently and within a team.
    • Proficiency in languages, especially French and Spanish would be an advantage

    Benefits

    • A highly competitive salary dependent on experience, plus annual performance-based bonus
    • Possibility for flexible home/office working
    • Opportunity to meet and work with many brilliant winegrowers from around the world

    Additional Application Instructions

    Please apply by email by sending your CV with a covering letter outlining your suitability for the role.
    CLICK HERE TO APPLY

    Printer friendly version

    Other articles of interest

    Search

    Harpers Newsletters

    Jobs 

    ...

    Indigo Wines: Head of Logistics

    ...

    Agile Media: Harpers Reporter

    ...

    Clementine Communications: PR Account Manager

    ...

    Cube Communications: Junior Account Manager

    ...

    Broadland Drinks: Regional Sales Manager Northern England & Scotland

    ...

    Agile Media Ltd: Drinks Retailing Editorial and Events assistant

    Jobs »

    Digital Editions

    Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
    Harpers Wine and Spirit

    Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

    Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
    Wine Stars Awards

    Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

    You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
    Supplements and Special Reports

    You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

    Twitter

    Blogs 

    Long Read: Daring to dream of a Golden Era of hospitality

    Blogs »

    Most read articles

    About us
    Contact us
    Advertise With Us
    About this website
    Your Account
    Agile Publications
    © Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
    56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
    Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95