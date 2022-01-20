Indigo Wines: Head of Logistics

About Indigo Wine

Established in 2003, Indigo Wine has won the Specialist Merchant of the Year for Spain Award at the International Wine Challenge ten times. We work directly with small growers from all over the world who tend towards an artisanal approach, with a strong focus on Spain. Our customers cover Michelin-starred restaurants to Gastropubs and Independent Merchants to National Retailers. We are a highly respected name in the UK wine trade, founding members of New Wave South Africa tasting and instigators of the celebrated Viñateros event. Due to a restructuring of the business this exciting new role has been created.

Who are we looking for?

A highly experienced logistics professional to support our day-to-day operations and streamline our work processes. The ideal candidate will have strong relevant experience within a wine and spirits company, but this could also suit a dynamic and ambitious individual looking to step up into a more senior role. The head of logistics will play a critical role in optimising our supply chain and help implement our new operating system BEVICA to be launched in the spring.

Responsibilities

Manage the company’s overall supply chain to guarantee the seamless delivery of products to our wide customer base

Working closely with our suppliers and freight forwarding partners

Forecast demand, purchase order creation and worldwide shipping consolidation

Effectively manage our logistics team to fulfil duty paid or underbond customer purchase orders

Generate relevant data for the sales and marketing team to analyse, report and plan parts of their daily work

Help manage the critical transition to Bevica, our new drinks software solution, which will link with London City Bond’s Vision CIS software

Oversee stocktakes and apply best practice in stock management with LCB

Collate and provide UK import documents in compliance of the new Brexit requirements

Skills & Experience

Strong written and spoken English

Advanced organisational skills including proficiency in Microsoft Word and Excel

An approach to getting things done quickly and to a high standard — an eye for detail is key

Management skills and experience a real advantage

A commitment to high levels of customer service

Comfortable working in a high-paced environment, juggling more than one task at once

Ability to work independently and within a team.

Proficiency in languages, especially French and Spanish would be an advantage

Benefits