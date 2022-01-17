Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here

    Agile Media: Harpers Reporter

    Published:  17 January, 2022

    Term: Full Time

    The Position

    Leading drinks trade title Harpers Wine & Spirit is looking for a Reporter. The role reports to the Editor and includes working as part of the team to deliver high quality news, analysis, digital and events content on the dynamic world of drinks, for both online and print. The position allows the flexibility of remote working and just one or two days in the office a week, with coverage of drinks trade and hospitality events very much part of the mix, along with occasional overseas travel.

    The Company

    Agile Media is a dynamic, fast growing B2B drinks publishing and events company based in Burgess Hill. Now in its 13th year, the company produces print, digital, awards and tasting events in the UK and internationally, with market leading titles Harpers Wine & Spirit, Drinks International, CLASS and Drinks Retailing. We also produce a large number of events and the Harpers Wine & Spirit portfolio includes a monthly print magazine, website, daily newsletter, Harpers Wine Stars, Harpers Design Awards, the 50 Best series, the Think portfolio of events, plus many individual B2B live events.

    The Reporter position at Harpers Wine & Spirit would include the following duties:

    • To help plan, write and manage the daily news content for harpers.co.uk, coordinating with the Harpers team to ensure enough fresh and engaging content is going up each day

    • To drive optimisation and visibility of harpers.co.uk, via strong content, analytics/SEO and helping drive a cohesive social media strategy

    • To help plan and write the news analysis section of Harpers Wine & Spirit monthly print edition, working with the Editor and Deputy Editor to shape the agenda setting content, covering news-related pieces and product-focused and/or business-related features as required

    • To become a point of contact for the wine and spirit sector for news-related activity in print and online

    • To build a wide-ranging contacts list among people from across the wine and spirit sectors and within relevant government bodies, trade associations, industry analysts and pressure groups

    • To work with the Editor and Deputy Editor on planning news-related events and initiatives outside of the magazine or website – i.e. roundtables, seminars and surveys

    • To travel and attend conferences and press events in the UK and overseas

    Requirements of the role:

    •             Proven journalistic experience and ability

    •             Skill to deliver strong and original news and analysis pieces

    •             Strong understanding of online platforms, analytics and social media

    •             Excellent communication and presentation skills

    •             Ability to analyse data and spot trends

    •             Previous experience of the drinks industry a benefit but not essential

    The ideal candidate will be a strong communicator, personable and fit well into the team. They will be involved in discussions around the development of Harpers Wine & Spirit and harpers.co.uk’s content and new initiatives linked to the brand. The role will require enthusiasm, energy and creativity and there is a real opportunity for the person to develop and make a real impact within the business.

    Closing date for applications:  Monday 7 February 2022

    Please supply a covering letter and CV to andrew.catchpole@agilemedia.co.uk

    Other articles of interest

    Search

    Harpers Newsletters

    Jobs 

    ...

    Agile Media: Harpers Reporter

    ...

    Clementine Communications: PR Account Manager

    ...

    Cube Communications: Junior Account Manager

    ...

    Broadland Drinks: Regional Sales Manager Northern England & Scotland

    ...

    Phipps Relations: Drinks Account Manager

    ...

    Agile Media Ltd: Drinks Retailing Editorial and Events assistant

    Jobs »

    Digital Editions

    Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
    Harpers Wine and Spirit

    Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

    Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
    Wine Stars Awards

    Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

    You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
    Supplements and Special Reports

    You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

    Twitter

    Blogs 

    Long Read: Daring to dream of a Golden Era of hospitality

    Blogs »

    Most read articles

    About us
    Contact us
    Advertise With Us
    About this website
    Your Account
    Agile Publications
    © Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
    56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
    Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95