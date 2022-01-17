Agile Media: Harpers Reporter

Term: Full Time

The Position

Leading drinks trade title Harpers Wine & Spirit is looking for a Reporter. The role reports to the Editor and includes working as part of the team to deliver high quality news, analysis, digital and events content on the dynamic world of drinks, for both online and print. The position allows the flexibility of remote working and just one or two days in the office a week, with coverage of drinks trade and hospitality events very much part of the mix, along with occasional overseas travel.

The Company

Agile Media is a dynamic, fast growing B2B drinks publishing and events company based in Burgess Hill. Now in its 13th year, the company produces print, digital, awards and tasting events in the UK and internationally, with market leading titles Harpers Wine & Spirit, Drinks International, CLASS and Drinks Retailing. We also produce a large number of events and the Harpers Wine & Spirit portfolio includes a monthly print magazine, website, daily newsletter, Harpers Wine Stars, Harpers Design Awards, the 50 Best series, the Think portfolio of events, plus many individual B2B live events.

The Reporter position at Harpers Wine & Spirit would include the following duties:

• To help plan, write and manage the daily news content for harpers.co.uk, coordinating with the Harpers team to ensure enough fresh and engaging content is going up each day

• To drive optimisation and visibility of harpers.co.uk, via strong content, analytics/SEO and helping drive a cohesive social media strategy

• To help plan and write the news analysis section of Harpers Wine & Spirit monthly print edition, working with the Editor and Deputy Editor to shape the agenda setting content, covering news-related pieces and product-focused and/or business-related features as required

• To become a point of contact for the wine and spirit sector for news-related activity in print and online

• To build a wide-ranging contacts list among people from across the wine and spirit sectors and within relevant government bodies, trade associations, industry analysts and pressure groups

• To work with the Editor and Deputy Editor on planning news-related events and initiatives outside of the magazine or website – i.e. roundtables, seminars and surveys

• To travel and attend conferences and press events in the UK and overseas

Requirements of the role:

• Proven journalistic experience and ability

• Skill to deliver strong and original news and analysis pieces

• Strong understanding of online platforms, analytics and social media

• Excellent communication and presentation skills

• Ability to analyse data and spot trends

• Previous experience of the drinks industry a benefit but not essential

The ideal candidate will be a strong communicator, personable and fit well into the team. They will be involved in discussions around the development of Harpers Wine & Spirit and harpers.co.uk’s content and new initiatives linked to the brand. The role will require enthusiasm, energy and creativity and there is a real opportunity for the person to develop and make a real impact within the business.

Closing date for applications: Monday 7 February 2022

Please supply a covering letter and CV to andrew.catchpole@agilemedia.co.uk