Clementine Communications: PR Account Manager

Clementine Com are seeking an experienced Account Manager with global experience across luxury consumer brands and proven capability within Wine and Spirits sector

We are a creative communications agency. We offer communications, creative, strategic, production and digital services to inspirational brands in consumer and luxury sectors. What we love? To start conversations, to focus the spotlight, to create legacy.

Position Overview:

Seeking an experienced PR Account Manager to work across travel and hospitality clients in an exciting, fast-paced and growing London agency.

Key requirements:

Strong media contacts across national consumer and trade press, especially within the Wine/Spirits sectors

Experienced in managing multiple clients within a busy agency environment

Good client relationship building skills

Confident presenting skills

Super organizational skills with strong attention to detail

Strong writing skills with proven ability to secure coverage from pitches written

Experienced in managing junior members of the team

An enthusiastic, ‘can-do’ attitude and hard working ethic

As an Account Manager or SAE your responsibilities would include:

Public Relations

To secure regular press coverage across all your accounts on an ongoing basis

To write quality and grammatically correct media materials

To maintain and deliver appropriate press lists

To develop and maintain press contacts through frequent communication and meetings

To research forthcoming features by regular proactive contact with the media

Identify trends, creative feature angles and orchestrate brainstorms in which you bring creative ideas

Client Management & Relations

To develop and maintain good client relations at all times

To act as the day to day point of contact for clients (with the support of your Director)

To call clients regularly and update on activity / maintain contact

To ensure all relevant materials are prepared for each meeting e.g. agenda

Team Management

To meet regularly with your Director to assist in planning strategy, discuss opportunities, and relay achievements

To ensure that your team discharges their duties in a responsible, timely and professional manner, in particular to ensure that all admin is achieved

To monitor and assess junior team members’ performance and feedback to your Director

An Account Manager joining Clementine Communications should have a minimum of four years of agency experience and be willing to join an ‘all hands-on deck’ approach to working. In return, we offer a friendly environment, flexible work, an annual summer away day and team lunches alongside plenty of other social activities. Competitive salary and bonuses.

Based in Parsons Green and specialising in luxury & lifestyle PR, events and digital media campaigns, Clementine has 16 years of success and an unrivalled “contact book” of journalists, industry influencers and celebrities, and a proven track record of generating valuable media coverage and awareness for brands.

To apply for this role please send your CV to clemence@clementinecom.com.