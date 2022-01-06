Subscriber login Close [x]
    Cube Communications: Junior Account Manager

    Published:  06 January, 2022

    A fantastic opportunity to join the PR team at CUBE Communications, one of the most successful drinks PR & Events agencies in the UK.  

    We’re looking for a dynamic new Junior Account Manager to work across several of our key accounts. We work hard to get results that make a difference, combining press relations with social media, trade and consumer events, promotions and marketing; no two campaigns are ever the same. Our clients include some of the world’s biggest brands - E&J Gallo and Tesco - and best-known generic organisations - Vins de Provence and Vins de Bordeaux.

    You’ll work at the coal-face of our campaigns, attend press trips and dinners, and act as a linchpin between our clients and the media. You’ll work closely with the PR Director, and, as required, with the wider team.

    The job

    • Implementation & management of client PR programmes
    • Creation of monthly social media plans; management of social media account
    • Proactive & reactive press activities – writing press releases, formulating quotes for
    • Features, responding to press enquiries & generating coverage for our clients
    • Proactive & reactive consumer press relations – writing of press releases, reacting to enquiries from leading UK wine writers and consumer lifestyle journalists, generating press coverage for clients
    • Organise and attend press briefings, dinners, press trips
    • Attend client meetings and brainstorms
    • General account management duties including drafting activity, managing budgets  and contact reports
    • Assisting on new business development

    The Package

    Working with a great team and awesome clients (of course)

    WSET training

    In-house training and mentoring

    Company pension

    Private health care

    22 Days holiday (plus Christmas Eve) & bank holidays

    We’re based in Wimbledon, 22mins from Waterloo, 7mins from Clapham Junction  or 16mins from Earls Court but you’ll not be expected to be in the office every day - we’re embracing a new hybrid approach to working from home and the office and are very flexible.

    Please send all applications to james@cubecom.co.uk

