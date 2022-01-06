Cube Communications: Junior Account Manager

A fantastic opportunity to join the PR team at CUBE Communications, one of the most successful drinks PR & Events agencies in the UK.
We’re looking for a dynamic new Junior Account Manager to work across several of our key accounts. We work hard to get results that make a difference, combining press relations with social media, trade and consumer events, promotions and marketing; no two campaigns are ever the same. Our clients include some of the world’s biggest brands - E&J Gallo and Tesco - and best-known generic organisations - Vins de Provence and Vins de Bordeaux.
You’ll work at the coal-face of our campaigns, attend press trips and dinners, and act as a linchpin between our clients and the media. You’ll work closely with the PR Director, and, as required, with the wider team.
The job
The Package
Working with a great team and awesome clients (of course)
WSET training
In-house training and mentoring
Company pension
Private health care
22 Days holiday (plus Christmas Eve) & bank holidays
We’re based in Wimbledon, 22mins from Waterloo, 7mins from Clapham Junction or 16mins from Earls Court but you’ll not be expected to be in the office every day - we’re embracing a new hybrid approach to working from home and the office and are very flexible.
Please send all applications to james@cubecom.co.uk