Cube Communications: Junior Account Manager

A fantastic opportunity to join the PR team at CUBE Communications, one of the most successful drinks PR & Events agencies in the UK.

We’re looking for a dynamic new Junior Account Manager to work across several of our key accounts. We work hard to get results that make a difference, combining press relations with social media, trade and consumer events, promotions and marketing; no two campaigns are ever the same. Our clients include some of the world’s biggest brands - E&J Gallo and Tesco - and best-known generic organisations - Vins de Provence and Vins de Bordeaux.

You’ll work at the coal-face of our campaigns, attend press trips and dinners, and act as a linchpin between our clients and the media. You’ll work closely with the PR Director, and, as required, with the wider team.

The job

Implementation & management of client PR programmes

Creation of monthly social media plans; management of social media account

Proactive & reactive press activities – writing press releases, formulating quotes for

Features, responding to press enquiries & generating coverage for our clients

Proactive & reactive consumer press relations – writing of press releases, reacting to enquiries from leading UK wine writers and consumer lifestyle journalists, generating press coverage for clients

Organise and attend press briefings, dinners, press trips

Attend client meetings and brainstorms

General account management duties including drafting activity, managing budgets and contact reports

Assisting on new business development

The Package

Working with a great team and awesome clients (of course)

WSET training

In-house training and mentoring

Company pension

Private health care

22 Days holiday (plus Christmas Eve) & bank holidays

We’re based in Wimbledon, 22mins from Waterloo, 7mins from Clapham Junction or 16mins from Earls Court but you’ll not be expected to be in the office every day - we’re embracing a new hybrid approach to working from home and the office and are very flexible.

Please send all applications to james@cubecom.co.uk