    Broadland Drinks: Regional Sales Manager Northern England & Scotland

    Published:  04 January, 2022

    Broadland Drinks (BDL) is a financially strong, fast growing private drinks company, supplying Branded and Private Label wines and drinks to some of the largest, fastest-growing retailers in the UK and USA. BDL is recorded in the Grocer Fast 50 and the FT Fast track 200.

    How we work – We sell a core range of our own brands, worth over £45m in UK retail sales value, to leading retailers, partner with retailers to identify opportunities to enhance their wine category, consumer loyalty, sales and profitability and source bulk wines from all around the world as well as fermenting British wines from concentrated grape juice.  We bottle at our own UK plant.  We also source and sell bottled-at-source wines as well as customer own label.

    Our vision – As part of delivering value to retailers, we are dedicated to creating drinks brands consumers love by developing 5 – 10 Broadlands-owned international brands across the USA and UK by 2025, complementing our existing successful private label business.

    About the role:
    This is a fantastic opportunity for a successful top sales manager to help introduce exciting new innovative brands to the UK drinks market, in both on, off trade and cash & carry.  Reporting to the Head of Sales – Regional Wholesale, you will manage key customers in the North of England (as far south as Birmingham) and Scotland to drive and develop our Brands in the UK.  Your contacts would ideally include key on and off trade and cash & carry customers.

    Your key responsibilities will be to:

    • Drive sales of predominately BDL Brands into new and existing customers.
    • Develop and maintain effective relationships with existing and potential customers, and distributors.
    • Take full P&L responsible and ownership of budgeting, forecasting and commercial analysis.
    • Execute Brand strategy and marketing/activation plans, alongside our Marketing team.
    • Keep abreast of and report industry trends and competitor activity.

    About You:

    You will have strong evidence of the following key skills & competencies:

    • Wine & drinks brand sales track record in leading On, Off Trade and Cash & Carries.
    • Account development and management skills
    • Wine knowledge (ideally WSET qualified)
    • Network of current contacts and relationships in UK wine/drinks
    • Highly numerate and analytical, with strong IT skills
    • Drive, tenacity, and growth mindset
    • Commercial acumen

    In return we offer the following Pay and Benefits:

    • Competitive salary and benefits commensurate with qualifications and experience
    • Full-time, 40 hours a week, flexible
    • Home based with some UK travel.

    BDL is an Equal Opportunities Employer with a culture of employee development and engagement. 


    To apply please email a covering letter and C.V. to maryn@broadlanddrinks.com 

    Most read articles

