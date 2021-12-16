Phipps Relations: Drinks Account Manager

A wonderful and rare opportunity to join the drinks team at Phipps – the most awarded drinks communications agency in the UK. Representing some remarkably inspiring and renowned food and drink brands globally, Phipps creates strong campaigns that deliver cut through with consumers and trade. Working at Phipps will include media relations campaigns, social media and influencer campaigns, events including international press trips, stands at large scale festivals, first-rate wine tastings and media dinners and much more.
Who is Phipps looking for:
Phipps is looking for a committed, collaborative team player, with strong communications skills, a sound understanding of the drinks industry (preferably wine) who will thrive in a busy but rewarding agency environment. Working on a range of drinks accounts with a focus on wine, the applicant should be able to approach campaigns with the bigger picture in mind and always strive to deliver exceptional results for clients.
You will be a key client contact and you will be responsible for managing and motivating junior colleagues across accounts. You will be expected to liaise regularly with key stakeholders across the industry; build strong relationships with media and generate interest in the agency's clients.
The ideal candidate will have a minimum of four years’ experience in a communications role – whether at an agency or in-house; have a good knowledge of the wine / drinks industry and be WSET qualified. English should be your first language and other languages (French, Spanish or German would be an advantage).
As an account manager you will:
Benefits:
Hybrid working – home and in a new creative office space, The Ministry, near London Bridge and post probation:
To APPLY for this role please contact askus@thisisphipps.com or DM @thisisphipps