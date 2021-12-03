Ronan Sayburn and Aldi team-up to assuage fears of “choosing the wrong wine” at Christmas

By Michelle Perrett

Choosing the right wine at a dinner party is proving to be a worry for those hosting, new research from supermarket Aldi has found; which is why the supermarket has teamed up with leading sommelier Ronan Sayburn to create a dinner party pack curated from a list of its most premium winter wines.

With nearly 15m Brits hosting dinner parties this Christmas a survey of 2,000 consumers by the supermarket chain, found that nearly a third (28%) feared being judged for the price of their chosen wine while a similar number (30%) feared being judged for the price of their wine.

One in ten people surveyed admitted to pouring cheaper versions into expensive bottles in bid to impress guests while a third (31%) of 25 to 34-year-olds said they have pretended a wine is pricier than it is.

The Aldi research also reveals that millennials aged 25 to 34 are the biggest culprits when it comes to dinner party wine slip ups with 25% having mixed different wines together in the same glass or decanter. Of those surveyed, 12% had lied about the wine and then been embarrassed by being found out and 10% have fallen out with guests after arguing about the wine.

Furthermore, 37% of dinner party hosts worry about choosing wine that complements the food, but only a small minority (14%) know how to pair wine and food - and to avoid making an error, 27% stick to serving the same wine all evening.

Responding to the concerns, supermarket Aldi has teamed up with leading Sommelier Ronan Sayburn to create a dinner party pack, which includes the new Winemasters Lot range. It is made up of six top restaurant-quality wines, including Winemaster’s Lot 2020 Pouilly-Fumé 2020 Chablis Premier Cru, and costs £98.44 for the pack.

Sayburn said: “Starting a dinner party with a crisp, fresh, high acid wine such as sparkling or a Sauvignon Blanc will get tastebuds going, making guests hungry and hopefully helping them to enjoy the food more.

He added: “The best thing about this pack is it’s ready-made for hosts so they don’t have to worry about buying a selection of wines that will impress – and it’s all incredible value. My top tip is to prepare glassware in advance too. It means they don’t need to rush around on the night and can focus instead on finishing their food and enjoying the party.”















