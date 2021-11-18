Subscriber login Close [x]
    Agile Media Ltd: Drinks Retailing Editorial and Events assistant

    Published:  18 November, 2021

    Contract: 3 days per week

    If you’re looking for a career in journalism and you’re excited to learn more about the drinks industry, this is the job for you. We’re looking for a social media savvy editorial and events assistant to work with the editor. You’ll be creating and promoting content, as well as helping put together and promote our incredible roster of events.

    Drinks Retailing counts the prestigious Drinks Retailing Awards as well as tasting competitions the International Cider Challenge, the International Beer Challenge and SITT (Specialist Importers Trade Tasting) among its events. And we’re working on more!

    Duties

    • Assist the editor in producing engaging and insightful content for both print and online
    • Use our social media platforms to maximise the reach of our content, awards and events - and engage with our audience
    • Assist the editor and the events team to survey our extensive database to create content, awards and events
    • Assist the events team in creating promotional content for our events
    • Build your own bank of trade contacts
    • Occasionally travel and attend press events in the UK and overseas

    Requirements

    • Excellent social media skills
    • Knowledge of SEO
    • A desire to learn and be creative
    • A journalism or media qualification

    While Drinks Retailing may’ve been championing the UK drinks market since 1863, we’re a forward-looking and innovative title. The ideal candidate will be social media savvy, open to suggesting and implementing new ideas, be creative and have a flair for writing engaging copy.

    To APPLY for this role Email CV and cover letter to: lucy.britner@agilemedia.co.uk.

    The company

    Agile Media is a dynamic, fast growing B2B drinks publishing and events company based in Burgess Hill. Now in its 13th year, the company produces print, digital, awards and tasting events in the UK and internationally, with market leading titles Drinks Retailing, Harpers Wine & Spirit, Drinks International and CLASS.

