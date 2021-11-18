Agile Media Ltd: Drinks Retailing Editorial and Events assistant

Contract: 3 days per week

If you’re looking for a career in journalism and you’re excited to learn more about the drinks industry, this is the job for you. We’re looking for a social media savvy editorial and events assistant to work with the editor. You’ll be creating and promoting content, as well as helping put together and promote our incredible roster of events.

Drinks Retailing counts the prestigious Drinks Retailing Awards as well as tasting competitions the International Cider Challenge, the International Beer Challenge and SITT (Specialist Importers Trade Tasting) among its events. And we’re working on more!

Duties

Assist the editor in producing engaging and insightful content for both print and online

Use our social media platforms to maximise the reach of our content, awards and events - and engage with our audience

Assist the editor and the events team to survey our extensive database to create content, awards and events

Assist the events team in creating promotional content for our events

Build your own bank of trade contacts

Occasionally travel and attend press events in the UK and overseas

Requirements

Excellent social media skills

Knowledge of SEO

A desire to learn and be creative

A journalism or media qualification

While Drinks Retailing may’ve been championing the UK drinks market since 1863, we’re a forward-looking and innovative title. The ideal candidate will be social media savvy, open to suggesting and implementing new ideas, be creative and have a flair for writing engaging copy.

To APPLY for this role Email CV and cover letter to: lucy.britner@agilemedia.co.uk.

The company

Agile Media is a dynamic, fast growing B2B drinks publishing and events company based in Burgess Hill. Now in its 13th year, the company produces print, digital, awards and tasting events in the UK and internationally, with market leading titles Drinks Retailing, Harpers Wine & Spirit, Drinks International and CLASS.