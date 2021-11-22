Subscriber login Close [x]
New online retailer seeks to redefine the term 'plonk'

Published:  22 November, 2021

The founders of online wine retailer, Plonk, have unveiled their mission statement: rebrand and revitalise the use of this derisory epithet and repurpose it for a new generation of wine drinkers. 

Set up by Mark Flounders and James Nathan, Plonk focuses on promoting small-batch wine and demystifying an often opaque subject.

“The term ‘plonk’ will likely carry negative connotations in the minds of many; and it is for this reason why we place it at the forefront of our business,” explained Flounders.

“We want to re-define the term, removing it away from its mid-week ‘swill’ terminology, and pivot ‘plonk’ towards wines of fresh innovation and exceptional value, all whilst flicking the Vs at the antiquated way of wine.”

James Nathan added that the firm's deliveries are carbon-neutral, distributed via 100% recyclable packaging.

Some of the brands for sale via the Plonk website include Villa Maria Taylor's pass Sauvignon Blanc and Louis Jadot Jacobins Bourgogne Blancs.



