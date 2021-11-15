Australian Vintage Ltd: Winemaker UK (Packaging)

Unique opportunity to experience and manage a large volume, fast paced packaging process in AVL Wines’ largest wine market.

Technical and quality focussed with some Winery and Brand representation.

Competitive salary and benefits offering, including 25 days of Annual Leave per year plus bank/public holidays.

Values driven culture and flexible work environment.

Relocation and Visa support provided if required.

Start date and handover with the current incumbent in H1 2022 (July or August).

About AVL:

Australian Vintage Ltd (AVL) Wines is an ASX listed multi award winning Australian wine company with a strong global reach. AVL’s portfolio consists of the McGuigan, Tempus Two, Barossa Valley Wine Company and Nepenthe Brands amongst others. At AVL we pride ourselves on producing high quality and innovative wines for our global customers and believe in making the world a smaller place through sharing good times.

Championing a fully-integrated wine business model, the breadth of AVL’s capabilities extends to vineyard management, premium winemaking, large scale winemaking, low/no alcohol winemaking, grape juice concentrate production, wine packaging, marketing and distribution.

We are proud that our Buronga Hill Winery and Merbein Packaging Facility in Australia are 100% powered by wind and solar energy. Specifically, 30% coming from solar panels on site at the Buronga Hill winery and the balance coming from off site wind and solar parks through our partner Flow Power.

About the role:

Due to internal mobility, we are seeking an experienced UK based winemaker to ensure that our wine, which is produced in Australia for the UK/EU market, is received, prepared for bottling in the UK and finished to set Company quality standards and specifications.

The position will interact closely with our contract bottling provider along with the Australian production and winemaking, UK supply chain, marketing and sales teams. Additionally, the position fulfils the role of a Brand ambassador, actively working in the UK/EU market to support Company products, in particular New Product Development.

Reporting to the Chief Operating Officer – UK, Europe and Americas your primary duties include;

Liaise, monitor and work with Third Party bottlers ensuring Company requirements are met - including frequent visitation, technical meetings and quality tastings.

Ensure wine is prepared for bottling to specifications and manage quality assurance activities with respect to finished wine.

Investigate, monitor and improve wine quality to set standards.

Investigate and address any shipping/handling/bottling production issues.

Line management and coaching of a Technical Administrator.

Assist UK supply chain personnel with inventory planning, control and release.

Brand ambassador duties with sales and marketing activities.

Assist New Product Development.

Various reporting and technical/QHSE compliance activities.

Who we are looking for:

Communication skills: We are looking for someone with strong communication skills who has the ability to build positive relationships within our business and engage with multiple external stakeholders.

We are looking for someone with a minimum five years' experience in a winemaker capacity and comprehensive knowledge of wine production, wine packaging and wine standards.

Tertiary qualifications or currently working towards the completion of Tertiary qualifications in Wine Science (or equivalent) is essential.

We are looking for someone with a strong eye for detail and quality.

To apply please visit our careers website - http://careers.australianvintage.com.au/

Applications close: November 26th 2021

To learn more about Australian Vintage, please visit our website at http://www.australianvintage.com.au/