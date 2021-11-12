Circle of Wine Writers to continue online training programmes in 2022

By Michelle Perrett

The Circle of Wine Writers has revealed that it is to carry on into 2022 with its regular programme of Let’s talk about… webinars and Let’s taste… web-based tastings.

The international group of wine communicators has members in 30 countries. It said the lockdown-prompted the online events, beginning in April 2020. Since then, it has hosted more than 60 sessions, each offering expert content on contemporary topics to members, supporters and guests worldwide.

The group said that the worldwide accessibility of these Zoom sessions has brought together 230 members of the Circle and answered a criticism that previous face-to-face events, which had largely held in London, excluded the third of members based beyond the UK.

The online talks have covered specific wine topics, from Australian old vines to terroir in Bordeaux, but have also moved into challenging, highly topical trade issues including diversity and inclusion.

Among tastings there have been introductions to Maremma rosés and vermouth. The recordings also appear on the Circle’s YouTube channel where they can be watched.

The Circle of Wine Writers has highlighted its Brexit discussion, which proved popular while the live session, which drew the highest attendance, was another panel discussion, on wine tourism post-Covid.

The next session, which is due to take place on 18 November, will see Dr Edwin Massey, general manager sustainability at New Zealand Winegrowers, explaining that a narrow ‘wine miles’ based view is a poor proxy for sustainable wine production.

To complete the 2021 programme, there is a tasting of Hine cognacs and an update on the Rhône Valley from Matt Walls, author of a significant new book on the region.

The sessions have also been supported by the Friends of the Circle (organisations and individuals from the trade), thus enabling newly emerging or unfamiliar wine regions to present themselves to the specialist audience.















