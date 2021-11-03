Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Cork claims high ground on premium price and climate

By Andrew Catchpole
Published:  03 November, 2021

Sealing wine with natural cork rather than screwcap can drive higher returns, according to data from Nieslen in a report commissioned by The Portuguese Cork Association.

The study, which tracked the prices of the top 1,500 SKUs in the UK grocery market over the past four years, showed a value increase of 29% for cork sealed wines, against a value increase of 10% for screwcap sealed bottles.

Within these figures, red wine under cork sat at an average bottle price of £9.05 compared with £5.96 for screw-capped wine, up 26% compared with 13% respectively since 2017, while whites romped in with a 36% increase under cork against 13% for screwcap, pitting £9.20 against £6.23.

Of the cork-sealed wines among 1,500 SKUs tracked, some 81% were Old World, with Spain, then France and then Italy accounting for the lion’s share.

The data also showed a remarkable 105% uplift in value of New World wines sealed under cork since 2020, with Argentina accounting for 40% of those bottles, followed by Australia at 24% and South Africa at 16%.

In a release coinciding with COP26, The Portuguese Cork Association suggested that UK consumers had “voted for sustainability and premiumisation” by choosing to spend up on cork-sealed wines, with the obvious inference that using cork could deliver greater returns for producers.

This inference, though, would appear to have some independent backing, with Wine Intelligence recently reporting that on balance Millennials and Gen Z drinkers associate cork with quality and prefer its natural credentials.

The Portuguese Cork Association’s calculations were based in part on data reported by Nielsen for the UK’s top 1,500 wine SKUs, split by natural cork compared to other bottle openings (Brandbank defined) for the 52-week period July 2021, for the UK total grocery market.




Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Agile Media Ltd: Harpers Senior News & Web Reporter

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Long Read: Daring to dream of a Golden Era of hospitality

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95