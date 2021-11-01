Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

The Drinks Trust partners with Equal Measures to deliver greater equality

By Michelle Perrett
Published:  01 November, 2021

The Drinks Trust is partnering with Equal Measures, an initiative to deliver greater opportunities for under-represented groups in the drinks industry.

Equal Measures was founded by Deano Moncrieffe, the co-owner of Hacha Bar, and aims to help enrich possibilities for those from Black, Asian, and other minority ethnicities, as well as those from other marginalised groups, such as queer and gender queer persons, those who are neurodivergent, or who face systemic barriers to their progression.

The organisation is built on creating new opportunities that lead to personal growth alongside education.

The partnership with The Drinks Trust will offer educational courses and mentoring to individuals, as well as supporting businesses to improve their internal practices.

Equal Measures already works with project partner Hannah Lanfear, founder of The Mixing Class, on mentoring and education.

Moncrieffe said that this “exciting partnership” with The Drinks Trust would support individuals, groups, communities and companies who understand the importance of diversity, inclusion and equality in the industry.

“Most importantly for me, The Drinks Trust understands just how much work still needs to be done to improve many areas of our industry and together we believe we can create positive long-lasting change,” Moncrieffe said.

“Since I founded Equal Measures, I always wanted it to progress and grow to be a support network for anyone who reaches out in need of help or guidance.”

Lanfear added that working with The Drinks Trust gives the organisation a “fantastic opportunity” to widen the scope and ability of the grass roots project, “generating positive change and an enduring sense of community, the country over.”

Ross Carter, CEO of The Drinks Trust, added: “We are excited to be launching the partnership with Equal Measures to deliver this ongoing initiative which will enable our industry to diversify, and to be more representative of the people it serves in order to benefit from the value that a more diverse workforce provides.”

He also called on all businesses to support this initiative through funding and participation.

In 2022 Equal Measures will expand to launch The Equal Measures Outreach Program in several cities within the UK, designed at bringing young people from marginalised communities into the cocktail and spirits trade.

Last month, The Drinks Trust unveiled the launch of a new vocational initiative called Develop, a scheme designed to lift people out of long-term hardship and help tackle the staff and skill shortage in the drinks hospitality sector.

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Agile Media Ltd: Harpers Senior News & Web Reporter

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Long Read: Daring to dream of a Golden Era of hospitality

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95