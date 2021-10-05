Feudi di San Gregorio obtains Equalitas Corporate certification

By Michelle Perrett

Feudi di San Gregorio, one of southern Italy’s major wine companies, has obtained Equalitas Corporate certification for the year 2021.

It included the legal status of Benefit Company in its Articles of Association in May meaning it has become the first Benefit Corporation with Equalitas Certification, the producer said.

Equalitas Corporate is a voluntary certification procedure regarding wine sustainability, created by a group of stakeholders with the aim of bringing together companies in the wine sector to promote one, shared approach to sustainability, built on social, environmental and economic pillars.

The news comes as leading Sicilian co-operative Cantine Settesoli renewed its commitment to environmental sustainability by implementing Alta Qualità Bio (AQB) as part of its 2021 agricultural campaign.

“This is the first step taken by Feudi di San Gregorio to certify its path towards a sustainable business model that will guarantee the future not only of the company itself, but also of the territory where it is situated, including all the stakeholders that form the company’s community of reference,” said company president, Antonio Capaldo.

“Becoming a Benefit Company was not only an important step for us but also the first along the pathway which, over the years, will help us preserve the community that we are part of in a bid to leave this world a little better than we found it. Obtaining Equalitas certification– a wide-ranging recognition in terms of Environmental, Economic and Social Sustainability – was a fundamental step along this pathway. ”

Feudi di San Gregorio was founded in 1986 in Campania. Today, it works 300ha of vineyards on over 800 plots, which differ in altitude, exposure and slope.

The winery said it individually tends each plot to enhance local bio-diversity while enhancing the creation of its crus.

The Capaldo family, which founded the winery, has explored the wine potential of other regions of Italy too, as part of the ‘Tenute Capaldo’ project that encompasses a series of wineries with the same founding values of “long-term vision, a local approach, and a culture of respect for the consumer”.