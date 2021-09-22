Domaine Clarence Dillon portfolio grows as Chateau Quintus acquires Chateau Grand-Potent

By Michelle Perrett

Domaine Clarence Dillon, the wine estate owner, has acquired Chateau Grand-Pontet through its wine estate Château Quintus.

This news makes Quintus one of Saint-Emilion’s largest properties representing 45 hectares, 42 of which are planted with vines.

Chateau Grand-Pontet, a Grand Cru Classe is located in a few metres from the village of Saint-Emilion.

The property is surrounded by three prestigious Premiers Grands Crus Classes: Chateau Canon, Clos Fourtet and Beausejour Becot, on the Western plateau of Saint-Emilion.

The company said that the addition of this “illustrious historical terroir” offered the wine making team greater possibilities for creating their wines from a “very stringent selection.”

Domaine Clarence Dillon was established in 1935, and is the owner of several prestigious wine estates, Chateau Haut-Brion, Chateau La Mission Haut-Brion and Chateau Quintus.

“In 2011, my family, our team and I expressed our ambitious goals, with our communicated desire to craft one of the very finest wines possible in Saint-Emilion. By assembling some of the most promising parcels and terroirs we would attempt to create a new star of the Right bank; Quintus. After more than 10 vintages, I am proud to say that our exceptional winemaking team are excelling at meeting this challenge,” said Prince Robert de Luxembourg chairman & ceo of Domaine Clarence Dillon.

“The addition of this promising terroir at Grand-Pontet, not only re-affirms our deep commitment to this venture but also provides our oenologists with a larger and more diverse palette to be able to realise our shared dream.”

The company also revealed that it has appointed Mariette Veyssière as Manager of Quintus. It said she represents the fifth generation of the Veyssière family devoted to the terroir of Saint- Emilion.

Clarence Dillon Wines, one of Bordeaux’s fine wine merchants, was founded in 2005, while also creating Bordeaux’s premier super premium family of wines, Clarendelle.







