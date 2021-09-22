Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Domaine Clarence Dillon portfolio grows as Chateau Quintus acquires Chateau Grand-Potent

By Michelle Perrett
Published:  22 September, 2021

Domaine Clarence Dillon, the wine estate owner, has acquired Chateau Grand-Pontet through its wine estate Château Quintus.

This news makes Quintus one of Saint-Emilion’s largest properties representing 45 hectares, 42 of which are planted with vines.

Chateau Grand-Pontet, a Grand Cru Classe is located in a few metres from the village of Saint-Emilion. 

The property is surrounded by three prestigious Premiers Grands Crus Classes: Chateau Canon, Clos Fourtet and Beausejour Becot, on the Western plateau of Saint-Emilion.

The company said that the addition of this “illustrious historical terroir” offered the wine making team greater possibilities for creating their wines from a “very stringent selection.”

Domaine Clarence Dillon was established in 1935, and is the owner of several prestigious wine estates, Chateau Haut-Brion, Chateau La Mission Haut-Brion and Chateau Quintus.

“In 2011, my family, our team and I expressed our ambitious goals, with our communicated desire to craft one of the very finest wines possible in Saint-Emilion. By assembling some of the most promising parcels and terroirs we would attempt to create a new star of the Right bank; Quintus. After more than 10 vintages, I am proud to say that our exceptional winemaking team are excelling at meeting this challenge,” said Prince Robert de Luxembourg chairman & ceo of Domaine Clarence Dillon. 

“The addition of this promising terroir at Grand-Pontet, not only re-affirms our deep commitment to this venture but also provides our oenologists with a larger and more diverse palette to be able to realise our shared dream.” 

The company also revealed that it has appointed Mariette Veyssière as Manager of Quintus. It said she represents the fifth generation of the Veyssière family devoted to the terroir of Saint- Emilion. 

Clarence Dillon Wines, one of Bordeaux’s fine wine merchants, was founded in 2005, while also creating Bordeaux’s premier super premium family of wines, Clarendelle. 



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Australian Vintage: Brand Manager Tempus Two UK, Europe and Americas

...

Agile Media Ltd: Harpers Senior News & Web Reporter

...

Justerini & Brooks: Events Manager

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

South Africa's high hopes

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95