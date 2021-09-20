The Quailty Equation - Promotional Feature

Along with embracing organic viticulture and sustainability, iconic Venetian wine producer, Masi, has its eye on millennials with its latest two launches

Millennials and Gen Z are shaping the economy with their environmentally and socially conscious buying behaviour and Masi has taken note, developing a brand-new line of organic wines bottled in 100% sustainable packaging to meet the evolving needs of the contemporary consumer.

Masi is firmly committed to its own unswerving social, ethical and environmental values developed to ensure sustainable production, and the new organic Fresco di Masi range, which includes Fresco di Masi Bianco Verona IGT and Fresco di Masi Rosso Verona IGT is made “with the simplicity of former times, but to today’s high-quality standards.” With a low alcohol of 11.5% and 12% respectively, they offer consumers an attractive marriage of freshness, drinkability and fruit-driven generosity. The red is a potent blend of Corvina (70%) and Merlot (30%), while the white stakes its reputation on the local grape Garganega (60%), with Pinot Grigio and Chardonnay (20% each) providing the supporting acts. The lively acidity, moderate tannin and ample freshness that flows effortlessly from Fresco di Masi is custom-built for the dinner table. This racy and unoaked duo are now represented in the UK by Berkmann Wine Cellars.

The organically-grown grapes are sourced from the Veneto region, located east of Lake Garda and approximately 60 miles from the Adriatic. The local name for this terroir is “Zuane di Rivoli Veronese” - a reference to the free-draining volcanic soils that intermix with gravel and alluvial deposits. The vines also benefit from the moderating influence of the river Adige on a plateau, acting as a conduit for transporting cooling winds from the Adige valley. Such conditions are very conducive to a slow and even ripening, achieving full ripeness without the often concomitant high levels of alcohol.

BEYOND TERROIR

However, terroir is only one part of the quality equation. Masi was founded in 1772 by the Boscaini family, whose descendants continue to run the company today. Acquiring vineyards in a small valley called “Vaio dei Masi”, the family has spent over 200 years refining its understanding of its region’s complex and numerous climats (vineyard sites). In addition to its universally acclaimed Amarone, Soave and Valpolicella wines, Masi has also invested in Argentina and Valdobbiadene. This viticultural institution is overseen by the sixth generation Sandro Boscaini, with his children Alessandra and Raffaele managing the technical department. In the case of Fresco di Masi, the wines are hand-harvested at night (to maintain freshness) and immediately vinified in stainless steel, without undergoing the traditional drying process. No oak is used in the fermentation or maturation process – instead, they are fermented using wild yeasts, before being decanted (rather than filtered) into bottle. This is a family that understands how to make innovative wine for a modern audience.

Masi has embraced organic viticulture and sustainability, with a cast iron commitment towards social responsibility, and reducing the environmental impact of winegrowing. No synthetic pesticides or herbicides are used in the vineyards, and biodiversity is greatly encouraged.

As part of the company’s green philosophy, the wines are shipped in 100% sustainable packaging, using a 415g lightweight Bordelaise bottle with transparent flint glass (30% lighter than traditional Bordelaise bottles). Moreover, they are sealed under Origine by Diam® cork, a brand that uses bioplastics as a sealant. Therefore, the wine’s packaging is entirely free of any man-made plastic components.

Masi has a proud legacy of acting as a global marketeer for the Veneto region. In addition to experimenting with new grape varieties like Oseleta and Corvinone, the company has spent decades perfecting the Amarone style, and also spearheaded the ‘Ripasso’ method. But its most important contribution to the 21st century has been to recognise that consumer preferences are in a state of flux - winemakers have to move with the tide. Masi brings an intellectual and emotional commitment to its craft, as well as a marketing savvy, that keeps wine innovative and exciting. As the family underlines: “Many things have changed in recent years and especially in recent months. We have rediscovered the value of authentic things, and we have learned that our actions affect the earth. This is why consumption needs to be more responsible and companies are asked to participate in a common effort to guarantee the wellbeing of the planet.”