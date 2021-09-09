Australian Vintage: Brand Manager Tempus Two UK, Europe and Americas

Australian Vintage Ltd (AVL) is an ASX listed company and owner of the multi-award winning McGuigan, Tempus Two, Nepenthe and Barossa Valley Wine Company brands. At AVL we believe in making the world a smaller place through sharing good times.

We are proud that our Buronga Hill Winery and Merbein Packaging Facility are 100% powered by wind and solar energy. Specifically, 30% coming from solar panels on site at the Buronga Hill winery and the balance coming from off site wind and solar parks through our partner Flow Power.

Leading Australian wine company

Values driven culture, flexible work environment and a competitive benefit offering

International role with exposure to multiple markets

About the role:

Tempus Two is the fastest growing wine brand in the top 50 wines in the UK. Creating distinctively bold wines from regions throughout Australia, Tempus Two offers a little luxury for every occasion.

We have an exciting opportunity for an experienced and creative Brand Manager to join our growing marketing team.

In this newly created role, you will be responsible for contributing to the development and leading initiatives for the implementation of the brand strategy for the Tempus Two brand, to deliver budgeted annual and future profit and sales objectives.

This role requires a strong aptitude for project management and a high degree of stakeholder management skills.

Reporting to the Head of Marketing - UK, Europe, Americas your primary duties will include:

Support the Head of Marketing in the achievement of Tempus Two portfolio targets – volume; revenue; gross margin; market share; brand awareness; media share of voice

Develop and execute communication campaigns, both ATL and BTL working with creative, media and shopper agencies within the context of brand objectives

Contribute to managing the Tempus Two product portfolio to achieve an efficient range that meets customer and consumer needs

Support and execute NPD pipeline, implementing and localising global strategies. Build recommendations using insights and research

Drive cross-functional teams to manage projects end to end across Tempus Two including project management, preparation of business cases, capability assessments, and all internal and external comms to ensure projects are delivered on time and to budget

Be the supporting Tempus Two contact for internal functions: R&D, Packaging, Sales, Category development, Revenue Management, Operations for key projects and brand initiatives

Performance management including business reviews and brand performance analysis

Liaise with the Trade Marketing Team to execute annual Tempus Two trade marketing activity / promotional schedule in line with the marketing activation calendar

Ensure that all brand assets developed adhere to global brand guidelines and local cultural sensitivities where needed

Support the Tempus Two product release schedule including administering the internal label approval process, product scheduling, final label, carton & closure sign-off

Develop and deliver marketing presentations to both internal and external stakeholders.

Tracking Tempus Two spend to budget

Ensure all brand partnerships and events are activated and commercialized effectively in-market, including execution of PR, digital and experiential activities as required

Collaborate with the external agency provider to develop and execute Tempus Two social media plans

Management of digital assets including website

Agency management including bi yearly reviews of performance and KPI tracking

We are looking for:

A people person: someone with exceptional communication skills with a proven track record for developing relationships. This role requires a high degree of stakeholder management and presenting both internally and externally. The successful applicant is comfortable working closely with multiple stakeholders but is also confident addressing groups.

someone with exceptional communication skills with a proven track record for developing relationships. This role requires a high degree of stakeholder management and presenting both internally and externally. The successful applicant is comfortable working closely with multiple stakeholders but is also confident addressing groups. A creative and commercial thinker: We are looking for someone who enjoys tackling both sides of a marketing brief. This person brings a creative flair but is also is comfortable digging into the data and demonstrates strong commercial acumen.

We are looking for someone who enjoys tackling both sides of a marketing brief. This person brings a creative flair but is also is comfortable digging into the data and demonstrates strong commercial acumen. Proven project management experience: This role will lead simultaneous projects and we are looking for someone who can prioritize, execute, and complete key pieces of work on time and in budget.

This role will lead simultaneous projects and we are looking for someone who can prioritize, execute, and complete key pieces of work on time and in budget. An experienced Brand Manager: We are looking for someone with previous experience at a Brand Manager level who can ensure we reach our ambitious goals for Tempus Two.

We are looking for someone with previous experience at a Brand Manager level who can ensure we reach our ambitious goals for Tempus Two. FMCG or Drinks background: We are looking for someone with previous experience in the FMCG or Drinks industry. You will have a genuine passion for consumer trends and possess a curiosity to understand what drives consumer behaviour.

To apply please visit our careers website - http://careers.australianvintage.com.au/

Applications close: Sunday 26th September

To learn more about Australian Vintage, please visit our website at http://www.australianvintage.com.au/