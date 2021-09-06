Agile Media Ltd: Harpers Senior News & Web Reporter

Agile Media is a dynamic, fast growing B2B drinks publishing and events company based in Burgess Hill. Now in its 13th year, the company produces print, digital, awards and tasting events in the UK and internationally, with market leading titles Harpers Wine & Spirit, Drinks International, CLASS and Drinks Retailing. We also produce a large number of events and the Harpers Wine & Spirit portfolio includes a monthly print magazine, website, daily newsletter, Harpers Wine Stars, Harpers Design Awards, the 50 Best series, the Think portfolio of events, plus many individual B2B live events.

Term: Full Time

The Position:

Leading trade title Harpers Wine & Spirit is looking for a Senior News & Web Reporter. The News & Web Reporter role reports to the Editor and includes working as part of the team to deliver high quality news, analysis, digital and events content on the drinks industry for both online and print.

The News & Web Reporter position at Harpers Wine & Spirit would include the following duties:

To plan, lead, write and manage the daily news content for harpers.co.uk, coordinating with the Harpers team to ensure enough fresh and engaging content is going up each day

To oversee and drive optimisation and visibility of harpers.co.uk, via strong content, taking charge of analytics and driving a cohesive social media strategy

To manage, plan and help write the news analysis section of Harpers Wine & Spirit monthly print edition, working with the Editor and Deputy Editor to shape the agenda setting content, covering news-related pieces and product-focused and/or business-related features as required

To become the main point of contact for the wine and spirit sector for all news-related activity in print and online

To build a wide-ranging contacts list among senior people from across the wine and spirit sectors and within relevant government bodies, trade associations, industry analysts and pressure groups

To work with the Editor and Deputy Editor on planning news-related events and initiatives outside of the magazines or website – i.e. roundtables, seminars and surveys

To work with the commercial team to build good contacts with key figures in the trade

To travel and attend conferences and press events in the UK and overseas

To manage an agreed news budget for both print and online with the Editor

Requirements of the role:

Proven journalistic experience and ability

Skill to deliver strong and original news and analysis pieces

Strong understanding of online platforms, analytics and social media

Excellent communication and presentation skills

Ability to analyse data and spot trends

Previous experience of the drinks industry a benefit

The ideal candidate will be a strong communicator, personable and fit well into the team. They will be involved in strategy discussions around the development of Harpers Wine & Spirit’s content and new initiatives linked to the brand. The role will require enthusiasm, energy and creativity and there is a real opportunity for the person to develop and make a real impact within the business.

Closing date for applications: 20 September 2021

Please supply a covering letter and CV to andrew.catchpole@agilemedia.co.uk







