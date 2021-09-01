UK remains third biggest destination for Portuguese wine

By Lisa Riley

The UK remained the third biggest destination for Portuguese wine in the first half of 2021 in value terms, according to new export data released by Wines of Portugal.

During the six months, exports of Portuguese wine to the UK rose 12.8% compared to the same period last year, representing €32m in value.

France is the biggest exports market, worth €57m, with the USA in second place, valued €55m.

On a global scale, exports increased 19.3% to €436m — €70.5m more than last year — boosted by a 4.2% increase in the average price, while volume was up 14.5%.

“Exports continue to be key for Portuguese wines and increasing the average price per bottle is part of our objectives in the world,” Frederico Falcão, chairman of ViniPortugal's board told Harpers.

Falcão said he believed that “this trend of growth" would be maintained in the post-pandemic period, “when in person activity can hopefully take place again”.

The UK promotional plan for 2021 was being “totally executed” as activities had been organised in a digital format, he added.

“We’ve gained new customers and we’ve offered new options to the ones who were already buying Portuguese wines,” he said.

“Proof of that is the impressive increase in numbers achieved by the independent retailers’ campaign ran by Wines of Portugal last June, with sales growing 300% in value and 286% in volume.”

Wines of Portugal said it was looking at 2022 “with optimism”, opening new opportunities for Portuguese producers who needed to “expand their export markets and continue to invest in growing in the existing ones”.

Separately, Portugal is to take the Spotlight On spot at SITT this autumn, with a dedicated zone featuring 20 leading producers and importers.

If you are a trade member, register now to have a taste of the World of Difference Portugal has to offer. SITT 2021 Autumn – register to visit here.



