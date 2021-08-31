Justerini & Brooks: Events Manager

Justerini & Brooks is a fine wine and spirits merchants founded in St. James's in 1749, originally to provide wine and spirits to the aristocratic households of London. The firm has been a supplier to every British monarch since the coronation of King George III in 1761.

This role will be reporting to the Head of Marketing and is responsible for coordinating the daily operation and execution of events for our portfolio of wines, whisky and other spirits.

The purpose of this role is to create smooth running events which broadcast the excellent service and opportunities given to you if you form a relationship with the luxury wine and spirits merchant, Justerini & Books.

Events should help sales, promote a wine or whisky, vintage or grower. Events must have purpose, always be high end, use the best venues around the world, never being crowded nor rushed. And in changing times, adjust quickly to our customers’ demands of how they want to attend our events be that virtually or in person.

Responsibilities

Translate a traditional events schedule into a hybrid of virtual and traditional offline events programme.

Core Campaign-led Events – Taking our key En Primeur campaigns (~ 250 ppl) and running end to end events (5 per year) in London, Edinburgh and Hong Kong ensuring the taking care of growers who attend. Working alongside our sales and marketing teams to ensure a successful campaign throughout.

Venues & Technology – Sourcing the very best venues or finding the specific technologies and platforms to use for Justerini & Brooks’ events programme worldwide.

Growers Support – Connecting our internal teams and our customers to our growers to enhance wine education and sales. When growers are able to travel, being responsible for their visits, ensuring their trips are valuable and tailored. Setting up ticketed dinners, visits in the trade and customer events.

Partnership and PR Events - Responding quickly to partnership events and interesting opportunities which arise. And supporting marketing events on PRing our portfolio helping to promote/market the business wherever possible.

Internal - Keeping the company informed of the events schedule ensuring a smooth flow of information. Best practice sharing to provide a high and consistent standard of delivery of events across all markets. Managing the dining room, managing the diary and event details with the chef making sure all lunches and dinners run perfectly.

Ensure that brand guidelines are being adhered to at all Justerini & Brooks events.

Keep current on trends, issues and news about events both within the fine drinks market and other industries.

Working alongside the marketing assistant you will oversee the communication pre and post events with attendees, analysis and learnings of events and other ad hoc duties.

