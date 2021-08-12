Alliance Oz subsidiary scoops award for country’s best Grenache

By Lisa Riley

With Grenache a hot new ticket out of Australia, Thistledown Wines – a subsidiary of UK based Alliance Wine Group – has scooped the award for the country’s best Grenache and has been promoted to five red stars in the 2022 Halliday Wine Companion.

Following on from the 2018 vintage, which won the Halliday Grenache Challenge, the 2019 Sands of Time Old Vine, Single Vineyard, Blewitt Springs Grenache was described by Halliday tasting panel member Ned Goodwin MW as “among the finest reds in Australia”.

He said: “A turbid mid ruby. Damson plum, strawberry, clove, rosemary, anise and turmeric flavours. A sandy weld of impeccable tannins, drawn taut and long by a beam of saline freshness. Ethereal and transparent. A blessed Australian site and an uncanny semblance to Rayas.”

Committed to re-establishing Grenache as South Australia’s signature variety, Thistledown was established in 2010 by Alliance directors, Giles Cooke MW and Fergal Tynan MW.

“Our journey began with the tricky 2011 vintage and, since then, we have helped nurture the re-invigoration of South Australia’s signature variety. From a has-been that no-one could sell to the darling variety that everyone wants.” said Cooke.

“We were joined on that journey by the growers that had defied fashion, commercial pressure and aching limbs to endure, to maintain their small fragments of Australia’s viticultural history.

“We are obviously pleased that what seemed like a fanciful ambition 10 years ago is now a reality but we are more pleased that the life’s endeavour of those growers that we so enjoy working with is finally being recognised,” he said.

The new edition of the Companion is the first edited by Tyson Stelzer who promised stricter scoring and more transparent criteria for winery ratings.

Alliance Wine Group comprises Alliance Wine, Alliance Wine Australia/Thistledown based in Adelaide, Maison D’Alliance in Southern France and deAlto, Rioja y Más in Spain.

The company’s “diversified approach” to the market had seen Alliance emerge from the Covid crisis “strengthened and energised”, said sales director Miriam Spiers.

“Our diverse approach to the market, which includes controlling the production and distribution of international brands, as well as representing an incredible portfolio of producers in the UK, has long been part of the company strategy, but the recent crisis has shown just how important it is for our resilience. Having wineries such as Thistledown as part of the group, illustrates the need to think creatively and long-term,” she said.





